A farm with tens of thousands of fake Instagram accounts falls

A farm that operated with tens of thousands of false accounts on Instagram has been detected and removed from the social network by Facebook after receiving a warning from a security company last September.

Farms Sell “Likes” and Fake Followers to Instagram Users Around the World

Fake user farms are usually created on countries with little regulation and those responsible generate thousands of accounts with which they try to influence the way in which information is shared on the social network, giving “likes” and following users who normally pay to receive this type of interaction. Other interests may be the dissemination of false news, trying to trick the platform’s algorithms into achieving greater reach, as well as tricking users into providing their personal information and can be extorted or blackmailed online.

In this case, as detected by Noam Rotem and Ran Locar, members of the security team of the firm vpnMentor, who were who discovered The farm, in addition to selling the activity of these false accounts, was also intended to spread disinformation through a network of automated accounts, tens of thousands of them (without specifying an exact figure) and which were based in all the countries of the world , not only in those areas with less protection for Internet security, which made it difficult to locate them.

They found that the farm was controlled by a non-Instagram company somewhere in Central Asia, possibly in Kazakhstan or Armenia. From there an automated process had been developed to control tens of thousands of accounts on Instagram. Each account had its own avatar, bio … and came from a different part of the world. That is, it simulated being created by a real person with their own posts, their own followers, their reactions and interactions with other profiles.

Generally, these types of accounts have highly automated interactions that make Instagram’s security systems or security companies suspicious, but in this case the activity of each of them was so personalized that it was difficult to recognize that an organized process existed behind, since proxy servers and different IP addresses were used to hide the activity and make it seem that each user was located in a different part of the world.

If 10,000 users join Instagram in a short period of time from a small town in Armenia, this is easy to detect by Instagram, but in this case the farm activity was adequately hidden, even different languages ​​were used at the time to use the account and all in an automated way.

After receiving the notice, Facebook and Instagram took less than 24 hours to delete the accounts from this farm. According to the investigators, there is no evidence that the personal information of other Instagram users to which these accounts could have access was used for illegal purposes.

