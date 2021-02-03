A fragment of Henry VIII's lost crown has been unearthed ... or not?

- Advertisement -

Kevin Duckett, passionate about metal detectors and treasure hunting, announced in the last hours of the discovery of a 6 cm gold statuette that may have decorated the lost crown of Henry VIII, the now increasingly cited English sovereign who reigned from 1509 until 1547. The British Museum, however, does not seem to be so sure.

Duckett recounted his lucky, but at the same time completely random, experience and what it meant for him to have found himself in front of one of the most important possible pieces to reconstruct the lost story of the crown of the most famous king in modern English history. .

With an almost theatrical tone, he narrated step by step to the BBC how he managed to “rise” from the dark depths of the earth of Market Harborough (Northamptonshire, England) a gold statuette which, quoting himself, was as if, in his hands, staring at him.

Intrigued by the object, the man first decided to clean it up in his home and then go and get more information at theHampton Court Palace, a royal palace in Richmond upon Thames (London), as well as one of the major tourist attractions where works of art of immeasurable value are preserved.

Among these is also found a replica of what must have been a statuette in the crown of Henry VIII. Duckett, observing it with his own eyes, immediately realized that this was the clue necessary to confirm his theory: the replica protected by a showcase. it was identical to the one found.

Aware of having made a discovery of extreme importance in the historical, archaeological and artistic panorama of Anglo-Saxon history, the man turned to British Museum.

The most important research and study body in the United Kingdom does not exclude that the object found is true, but has made it clear how more insights are needed to clear any doubts.

To understand the uncertainty of the museum, you have to go back in time and understand what happened to the crown of Henry VIII.

This was, of course, built just for the king of the Tudors and it is thought that the statuettes present had to present him. Upon his death, this piece became part of the royal heritage, passing from the head of one heir to the throne to another.

The passage of the crown lasted until the outbreak of the much feared english revolution (1642-1651), when the king Charles I Stuart was beheaded and the government of Oliver Cromwell, a character we have told you about in many other news.

It is likely that, with the death of the king, the crown was fragmented into smaller parts. His precious stones, about 344, were sold and the statuettes present were removed and, possibly, lost.

The historian Leanda de Isle, as well as writer of a biography on Charles I., explained that the place of discovery is very close to Naseby, the place where the sovereign, defeated in battle by the parliamentary army on June 14, 1645, was forced to flee to try to save his life.

However, like the British Museum, she has tried to maintain her enthusiasm, considering the importance that the finding of Duckett could have in her field of study, and to maintain a scientific objectivity. “We are still not sure if this object is part of the Tudor crown” has explained “Even if a possibility exists – and that’s what matters“.

If all these assumptions prove to be true, the British Museum will not hesitate to buy the item found by Duckett. Currently, some independent evaluators are already beginning to estimate the price and it is thought that the figure could be around around 2.7 million dollars.