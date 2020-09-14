A future black man called Israel: the first country to be confined again by COVID is a serious warning for more and more countries

In the midst of a major government crisis and with thousands of protesters outside the prime minister’s official residence, the Israeli government has decided to impose a three-week lockdown following the “dramatic resurgence” of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. It thus becomes the first country in the world to return to the path of total closure.

“I know that these measures have a very high price for all of us,” explained Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announcing that between September 19 and October 9, Israel will be virtually closed. In general, citizens will not be able to go more than 500 meters from their home, schools and non-essential lands will be closed and the measures will only be removed if the case numbers start to drop again.

A difficult decision that cannot be postponed any longer

After a quick and effective closure, Israel opted to thaw the economy quickly to try to avoid the blow that the crisis was economically and labor-intensive. As we explained a few weeks ago, it was not effective at all and a cascade of bad decisions ended up feeding a second wave of infections since the end of July. The same second wave that has now gotten out of hand.

Thus, an Israel already immersed in a major recession due to the virus, was forced to make a very tough decision. A decision that has not only caused significant complaints among employers and the most vulnerable sectors, but has caused all a government crisis. The government’s ultra-Orthodox housing minister resigned Sunday over his disagreement with the measure (which will prevent many worshipers from attending religious services during one of Judaism’s most important religious ceremonies).

Lessons from Israel

If we look at the figures for Israel, its almost 150,000 cases, its 1,100 deaths and its 4,000 daily cases appear as something relatively low in the context of countries like Spain that has already exceeded, by far, half a million cases, 29,747 deaths and more than 12,000 cases a day. And, because of Israel’s success in stopping the first wave, it is so. However, as soon as we compare the new cases (taking into account the population) we see that the situation of the Middle Eastern country is relatively worse than the Spanish.

The key word there is ‘relatively’. In this sense, although (as we can see in the graph above) the trends make it clear that we are not at the same point, the rate at which the Spanish graph is growing is not reassuring. Above all, if we consider that the event that originated the new wave in Israel was, precisely, back to school: something that is happening in Spain right now.

As we have repeated on numerous occasions, it is very difficult to compare countries and, for that very reason, it is very difficult to draw conclusions applicable to other contexts. But without a doubt the Israeli situation is a warning for sailors: since the alarms began to go off, the government has been unable to control the second wave and the consequences are in sight: a new confinement. Unfortunately, every day there are more countries that are approaching that horizon.