A future compatible version of Windows 10X appears for download on the Edge page

There is still time to see how the first devices with dual screens arrive (perhaps more than expected), but it seems that the road to know what Windows 10X will be like will not be that long. We already know that, although designed for these two-screen devices, in the end it will reach conventional equipment earlier and a good example of its progress is confirmed by Chromium-based Microsoft Edge now listed as compatible with Windows 10X.

Unfortunate mistake or … the news is that Microsoft has published on a website that it is now possible to download a version of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium that is compatible with Windows 10X but also can also work with HoloLens.

For Windows 10X

The page is this and when we scroll through it we can see how appear, among the rest of the versions, two very striking: Edge for Windows 10X and for HoloLens. This makes it clear that Microsoft is working on versions of Chromium Edge for the “Windows.Core, HoloLens and Xbox One family”.

It must be remembered that the signs pointed to a Windows 10X that could arrive in December 2020, coming before dual screen equipment for which I was originally thinking and that some media dated well into 2021.

Apparently Microsoft wants Windows 10X to be a more than feasible alternative to Chrome OS-based computers. A lightweight yet versatile operating system and good proof of this is that Microsoft plans to make it compatible with Win32 applications using a virtualization system or “Cloud PC” using the cloud and a remote desktop.

Further, Windows 10X will run Universal Windows Apps (UWP), but it will also be compatible with PWAs (Progressive Web Applications), so that they run inside a Microsoft Edge or UWP container to improve usability and security.

Via | Windows Latest