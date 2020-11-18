A Gaeltacht priest has accused the Government of ‘anti-Catholicism’ and criticized Covid-19 restrictions

The Parish Priest of Gweedore, Pádraig Ó Baoill, says that the church is not being treated ‘fairly’ and that the restrictions that prevent community houses from being open are unfounded

A Gaeltacht priest has sharply criticized what the Government considers to be an ‘anti-Catholic’ approach to the Covid-19 restrictions in place in relation to community homes and funerals.

The Parish Priest of Gweedore, Pádraig Ó Baoill, says that the church is not being treated fairly and that the restrictions that prevent community houses from opening are unfounded.

Speaking of the program Wood on Raidió na Gaeltachta, Father Ó Baoill said that there is “anti-Catholicism in government” and that Catholics were being “replaced by themselves”.

“In 1709 when Queen Anna was in power, priests were not allowed to say Mass. But now three hundred and eleven years later, priests are banned from saying Mass in public in Ireland. ”

Father Boyle said he thought the church had been an “exception” since the beginning of the pandemic compared to others.

“When you look at the schools and the children being squeezed into each other, look at supermarkets, it doesn’t seem like the same rules apply to the church,” he said.

The Parish Priest of Gweedore said that “blaming” funerals and vigils for the spread of the virus was “another blow” to the church.

“The rules in community houses are stricter than in many other places.

“Any watch I saw was just the families, the people who are meeting every day, the people who are together every day,” he said.

While Father Boyle agreed that there was a need to be careful and to keep people safe from the virus, he said that care needed to be taken “in a way that gives people justice and fairness”.

Commenting on recent remarks made by the Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, and the Diocesan Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McEochagan, about the importance of reopening community houses before Christmas, Father Boyle said that “ He was told by bishops “eventually”.

“I very much welcome that, I am delighted that they have spoken out and as they say, if it is slow, but it is better to be slow than forever but I was of the opinion that the attitude of the bishops during this time it’s ‘Silence is sweet’ but that’s not always right. ”

Father Boyle said he felt it would be difficult for the church to attract people back to the community houses and that he was making efforts to say a regular public Mass in his own parish.

“No matter what you do, your hands are tied because there are so many rules. I say public Mass and only Mass is in me and people in the cars listen. ”

He said there was no reason why the community houses could not be opened to the public in a safe way and that the government should listen to the wishes of the community.

“The community houses are very large. There is plenty of space in them and there is no danger when people keep the right distance apart, there is no reason why many people cannot come to God’s house, ”said the parish priest of Gaoth Dobhair, Pádraig Ó Baoill.