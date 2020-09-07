A gigantic crater 50 meters deep formed out of nowhere in Siberia: here’s why

In Siberia it was noticed, by a television crew who happened to be there, a giant hole in the ground. The find obviously aroused everyone’s curiosity and seems to have been caused by a methane bubble that swelled under the permafrost. The result? An impressive 50m deep crater.

It’s unclear when the hole formed, but in 2014 something strangely similar has also been sighted on the Yamal Peninsula, in northwestern Russia, after a series of unusually hot summers. This, in fact, is at least the seventeenth phenomenon of its kind discovered to date in the region and the largest of its kind in recent years.

These phenomena are thought to be the result of the sudden collapse of hills or tundra bulges, which are formed when the melting of the permafrost causes an accumulation of methane below the surface. We don’t know much about this phenomenon, as there are still very few studies investigating their collapse.

The creation of these craters, according to a 2017 study, is increasing. This suggests that melting permafrost is partly driving this type of collapse and causing the release of methane deposits in the Arctic. “We have only fragmentary evidence from locals who claim to have heard a noise or seen smoke and flames. Furthermore, a crater turns into a lake in one or two years, which is therefore difficult to distinguish from common Arctic lakes.“says researcher Evgeny Chuvilin from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology.

The melting of permafrost is a serious problem and not to be underestimated.