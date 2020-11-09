‘A great day for man and science’ – 90% protection from Covid-19 from the first effective vaccine

A vaccine against Covid-19 may be in the pipeline and announced by Pfizer and BioNTech say the vaccine they are trying to protect is over 90% of people who have never had any signs of the coronavirus before.

In their first analysis of the third phase of their ongoing trials, the vaccine appears to be much more effective than the experts expected.

This news is encouraging that it could end the pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people, destroyed the economies of countries and disrupted everyday life.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine in collaboration with BioNTech, a German drug – making company, claims that the drug had no serious side effects on the people who took it in the trial and that there were no concerns about its safety.