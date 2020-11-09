Latest news

‘A great day for man and science’ – 90% protection from Covid-19 from the first effective vaccine

By Brian Adam
It is very encouraging that an effective vaccine may be available at a time when the whole world is watching for any sign of hope that this pandemic could be suppressed.

A vaccine against Covid-19 may be in the pipeline and announced by Pfizer and BioNTech say the vaccine they are trying to protect is over 90% of people who have never had any signs of the coronavirus before.

In their first analysis of the third phase of their ongoing trials, the vaccine appears to be much more effective than the experts expected.

This news is encouraging that it could end the pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people, destroyed the economies of countries and disrupted everyday life.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine in collaboration with BioNTech, a German drug – making company, claims that the drug had no serious side effects on the people who took it in the trial and that there were no concerns about its safety.

If these results persist and provide protection in 90% of cases, this vaccine would be as effective as the one against measles and others commonly given to children.

Pfizer plans to apply for an emergency license from the Food and Drug Administration in the USA later this month. They intend to give people two doses of the vaccine.

The company says it will have produced enough of the vaccine by the end of this year to protect between 15 and 20 million people.

“This is a great day for science and man. These positive results are the first evidence that this vaccine has the potential to inhibit Covid-19, ”said Dr Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive of Pfizer.

The good news was welcomed by US President-elect Joe Biden. Although the leaders of the Republican party have not acknowledged that Biden has been elected, he has begun work to form an executive, announcing the establishment of a Covid-19 task force.

President Donald Trump still refuses to accept that Biden won the election.

