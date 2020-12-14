Tech GiantsAppleTech News

A group of hackers stole information from the Treasury Department of …

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
A group of hackers breached the computer security of the National Telecommunications Administration and the United States Department of the Treasury. The attack was reportedly carried out by a group backed by a foreign government. The sources claimed that similar tools were used in the attack to gain access to other government agencies.

Hackers steal information from the US Department of the Treasury and other agencies

According to different sources, a group of hackers supported by a foreign government stole information from the United States Department of the Treasury, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Department of Commerce, a body that works on policy related to the Internet and telecommunications. For now, the details of the cyber attack are unknown, it is believed to be serious enough to have forced a meeting of the National Security Council.

John Ullyot, spokesman for the National Security Council, stated: “The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issue related to this situation.”

According to sources familiar with the incident, the hack was carried out through Microsoft Office 365. Staff emails were used to carry out the cyber attack and apparently they were monitored by hackers for months.

