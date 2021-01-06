A “Harry Potter” actress revealed that her newborn son has COVID-19

- Advertisement -

“Harry Potter” star Jessie Cave revealed on her Instagram account that her newborn baby tested positive for coronavirus. The 33-year-old actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the film adaptations of JK Rowling’s books, is holding a bedside vigil for her three-month-old son Tenn, who is isolated in a London hospital.

Cave said she was worried about her young son’s health, but that she finds comfort in the fact that her baby is “stronger” now than when he was born, in the context of a delivery that she described as “traumatic” and for which she had to being rushed to intensive care in October last year.

Tenn is in an isolated room at a medical facility after contracting COVID-19. Cave is at her side. “I saw the news about the quarantine (announced Monday by Boris Johnson) from the hospital. The poor baby is covid positive”, The actress wrote on Instagram with a photographic series from the medical center. “He is doing well and doing well, but we are vigilant and cautious ”.

Jessie warned her followers on social media about the virulence of the new strain of coronavirus – detected for the first time in the country – and begged them to wish her baby a “speedy recovery.” “This strain is super powerful and contagious, so I hope people will be more careful in the coming weeks.“Said the actress in her publication.

“I really didn’t want this to be the start of my family’s new year,” he added. “I didn’t want to go back to the hospital so soon after a traumatic delivery.”

“Once again, I am grateful to the nurses and doctors … please send good wishes and a speedy recovery to my baby.”, wrote the actress in the caption of the image that shows her son in his crib while she watches Boris Johnson’s announcements about a new national lockdown that includes the closure of schools on her tablet.

“He weighs five kilos, so he’s a stronger and bigger kid than he was the last time we were in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder and more powerful screams). Love and best wishes to all ”, he expressed.

Other famous mothers were quick to share her concern. Among them is “I’m A Celebrity” winner Giovanni Fletcher, who commented, “Oh my God! I send you so much love !!! ”. Pregnant Helen Flanagan also shared, “I’m so sorry you’re going through this, honey.”

Jessie and her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, are also parents to Donnie, five, and Margot, three. They had originally named their baby boy Abraham Benjamin, but announced in December that they had changed his name to Tenn.

When she gave birth to her baby on October 22, he was rushed to intensive care after a “terrifying” delivery, as she described it on her social media. The actress told fans on Instagram: “This has been a very different experience from my first two deliveries … much scarier and beyond my control.. We are currently in the neonatal unit, but he is a strong boy and it is the safest place for him at the moment ”.

“The midwives (Magda and Daisy) and the neonatal doctors and nurses have been incredible (the first to welcome us to the ward was named Rosaria and she was extremely comforting). Thanks for all the good cosmic wishes. “

She also thanked her husband for his support in his post: “Thank you for being so wonderful (again) and taking this photo in the seconds after he was born and moments before he was taken out of our arms … honestly one of the most difficult moments of my life … I hope he is with us soon and it will be even more perfect ”. And he concluded: “Great love and respect for all mothers who have experienced the neonatal unit before us, along with us.”

