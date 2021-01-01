A heartbreak that tore her apart, a new opportunity to love and a child of the heart: Emma Thompson, the most charismatic British actress

- Advertisement -

A while ago, the actress Malena Solda featured in the program Pass word that while recording Roller coaster He traveled to London and decided to fulfill the dream of his life. She did not want to discover Westminster Abbey or Buckingham Palace, she dreamed of meeting Emma Thompson. With that courage or impunity that youth gives, he found out where he lived, went to the house and rang the bell. To his surprise, the one who opened the door was not a butler but the winner of two Oscars herself. Solda tried to say something but could barely stutter out a greeting. Thompson, far from being angry, explained warmly that he could not attend her because at that moment he was talking to his mother on the phone, but if he wanted they could take a picture or give him his autograph.

The anecdote paints a bit about how the British actress takes life. Winner of countless awards, famous, recognized and admired by her peers, at 61 she is back from everything. She can deliver the Golden Globe to the best script barefoot with a drink in her hand, bathe naked in a river, admit that she collapsed when they were unfaithful and that if she had said yes to Trump maybe the story would be better. When he acts he can get ugly and yet prevail to play a magical nanny, be a clueless teacher and shine in a brilliant cast as in the saga Harry Potter, play older characters, wear bizarre cuts and hairstyles without looking ridiculous, play vintage roles, make people laugh, cry and excite; in short, give a chair of talent with each role, no matter how small or large it may be.

Emma Thompson was born on April 15, 1959 in Paddington, London. His parents Eric and Phyllida were also actors, so there was a constant party atmosphere and creativity in their house, but also a great vulnerability. Perhaps because of this, her parents did not want her to be an actress and she was willing to obey them. But at the age of 16 he went to the Avignon Festival and witnessed a fantastic staging of Racine, Andrómaco. “God, she was so good. I went to see her over and over and over. I wrote to my father and said: ‘I know that neither you nor mother want me to dedicate myself to the theater. I know they think I should do something more serious, but I can’t turn my back on this profession, because I like people too much. ‘

He enrolled at Cambridge University to study English Literature. In the corridors she met a young man, somewhat lanky and with a sometimes cynical, sometimes simple but always intelligent humor who seduced much more than a perfect beauty. It was called Hugh Laurie and the world would know him many years later as Dr House. “Watching Emma was like looking at the sun or the wind or some other elemental force. Her talent was impossible not to notice, ”he said of her. “He’s one of those few people who has a sad sexy side,” she said of him.

In 1980 Thompson received his degree, but he did not dedicate himself to literature. He began to participate in various entertainment programs. Together with Laurie and Stephen Fry they had formed the Footlights Group, a group that distinguished itself by its skits. They began to become known both on radio and on comedy shows on the ever-interesting BBC.

Seven years later, Thompson was no longer Laurie’s girlfriend but an actress who was so noticeable that she was called to star Fortunes of war. Her role gave her the first of her Bafta awards but it also made her star in a beautiful and sad love story.

The co-star of the series was Kenneth branagh. Like Emma he was a multi-talented artist: director, screenwriter, stage and screen actor. Someone who stood out from a young age when he was captain of the football and rugby teams, as well as writing sharp criticisms of children’s books in the school newspaper. At 23 he was already considered the new talent on the British scene both as a performer and as a director of Shakespearean plays.

The meeting with Emma couldn’t be better. Two young people passionate about what they did, intellectuals, with an elegant and not dazzling beauty, funny but never frivolous. For journalists and followers they began to be simply Ken & Em, a progressive, intellectual and British version of the American Bradgelina. Together they made several unforgettable and well-British films: Peter’s friends. Much ado About Nothing, What remains of the day and In the name of the Father.

Thompson consolidated the place he already had, that of an incredible actress and Branagh, that of a great director. Hollywood called them and there they went. In 1989 As Vanity fair magazine published, Thompson remembers that period as “wild and exciting.” Maybe that’s why she shouted without hesitation “Let’s get married, let’s get married” when he proposed to her while walking through Central Park.

By 1994, Ken & Em was one of the most popular couples among the British. It was then that she got the opportunity to film Junior with Arnold schwarzenegger. The story was quite crazy, Schwarzenegger was pregnant. Emma accepted because they paid her more than good and also because of the challenge of collaborating with a colleague who, just by seeing her, assured her: “You are going to have to do all the work because I don’t know how to act.” Kenneth stayed in England directing and starring Frankenstein, with Helena Bonham Carter.

But when they both finished filming, the unexpected happened. After six years together they announced their divorce. They did so with a statement as diplomatic as it was unconvincing. “Our professions have caused us to spend long periods apart from each other and, as a result, we have grown apart and with great regret we have decided to divorce.”

The speculations began. That she wanted children and he didn’t. Some time earlier, using her irony, she had declared that her husband’s sperm “were on crutches.” It was also said that the relationship was exhausted, that they both prioritized their careers.

Only years later did the truth come out. Emma said she spent months “depressed, unhappy and dragging myself to the computer wearing the same nightgown every day.” He acknowledged that his ex left him heartbroken. “I’ve had a lot of practice crying in a bedroom and then having to go out and be merry, picking up the pieces of my heart and putting them in a drawer,” he said in an interview. Brannagh had been unfaithful to Bonham Carter. So this scene from Really love where Thompson’s character discovers her husband’s infidelity is so heartbreaking. Maybe because Thompson doesn’t act, he just remembers.

Wounded but not defeated, Emma moved on with her life. He devoted himself fully to writing the script for Sense and feelings who would also co-star with an ascendant Kate winslet. While the actor Greg Wise he had been summoned for the same project. Before accepting, he went to see a friend with a fame as a clairvoyant who predicted that he would meet his future wife in the film. Thompson is six years older than Wise, so the actor thought Kate would be the one. He invited her to go to a festival but the protagonist of Titanic she got bored and suggested that he invite her to Emma. Wise did and they never parted ways again. In December 1999 their daughter Gaia was born, who was conceived after fertility treatment. In 2003 they were married in an intimate ceremony. Emma wore a white suit but her husband wore the traditional Scottish kilt which, as is tradition, is worn without underwear, “It was a wonderful day. For me this is heaven, I don’t need anything else, as for my husband, his manhood has been murdered ”, she joked happily before the photographers.

Emma is known for not shutting up her opinions. When it became known that the British government would not punish a group of powerful millionaires who laundered money, it assured that in protest it would stop paying its taxes. Produced a play about trafficked women. “Many think they come here to make money, which is far from true. Nobody understands their fate, not even the Government, especially the Government ”. With Colin firth led an artists movement to ask Minister David Cameron for refuge for victims of the Syrian civil war.

The actress’s commitment was not new. Since her days as a university actress, she toured the stand-up circuits with shows in support of Argentina and Chile, which at that time suffered from the dictatorship of Videla and Pinochet. “I was always interested in dictatorships, what they do and what they don’t do.”

Concerned about the planet, she was twice in the Arctic with Greenpeace – one of them with Gaia, her daughter and her husband – to see the impact of climate change. “You really need to find out how many billions are spent on the lies that people tell about the environment,” he says. “It’s frightening. Really scary. With what I went to see for myself and it was amazing … you get a much more visceral understanding of what global warming really means. “

Although in most of these causes she raised her voice because she knew that her fame made these problems more visible, she also kept silent when she felt that they would place her in a place of “good fairy”

It was when he met Tindyebwa Agaba. It was Christmas 2005 when Emma welcomed into her home a 16-year-old teenager, a former child soldier from Rwanda. His father had died of AIDS when he was nine years old. His mother and sister had been killed during the genocide. Tindyebwa decided to escape from his country and, helped by an NGO, arrived in London where he slept in Times Square. His story moved the actress so much that, far from flashes and press, she decided to adopt him. Despite barely knowing English, the young man managed to graduate in Political Science from the University of Exeter. “What he achieved is incredible. He adapted fantastically even though he didn’t know much English. He had horrible experiences and finally managed to come to the UK after tremendous suffering. He’s a lovely boy, ”Thompson declared proudly.

What she did narrate with humor was the time that Donald Trump, then a powerful businessman, asked her out. This is how he told it in a Swedish program. “My dressing room phone rang and he said, ‘Hi, I’m Donald Trump.’ ‘How can I help you?’ I replied. ‘Yeah, well, look, I was wondering if I could offer you accommodation in one of my towers. They are very welcoming. ‘ I didn’t know who he was, I only knew him for his tacky towers ”, the actress recalled. “Then he suggested that we have dinner together because he thought we would get along very well. I replied that I was going to think about it, thank you for the offer and that I would call you back. And I hung up ”. He ended his anecdote with a kind of lament or joke. He said that if he had accepted the invitation, perhaps he could have altered the course of history and Trump would not have become president.

Today this actress famous for being talented, but also for being funny, intelligent and charismatic, lives “much happier than when she was young” and reveals her formula: “It is scientifically proven that optimists live longer, so I decided to choose optimism as part of my health regimen ”.

