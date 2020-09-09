A horrific boat collision in Bangladesh has killed 10 women and children

Dhaka: Two passenger boats collided in Bangladesh, drowning 10 people and leaving 15 missing.

According to the International News Agency, a passenger boat was hit by a motor boat in the Gomali River in Nitrokana District, Bangladesh, causing the boat to capsize and 35 passengers to drown in the river.

Rescue divers have recovered the bodies of five women and five children from the river, while 15 people are still missing. Divers have rescued 10 people who are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Four of the survivors are said to be in critical condition, with the hospital administration fearing an increase in casualties. Most of the people on board belong to the same family, but the destination and the reason for the voyage are not known.