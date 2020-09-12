CommunityLatest news

A horrific explosion at a Jordanian military weapons depot shook the city

By Brian Adam
Jordan Blast: Large Explosions

Oman: A series of horrific explosions were heard from military installations and buildings a short distance from the Jordanian capital.

According to the international news agency, loud explosions have been heard from time to time in the city of Zarqa near the Jordanian capital Amman. The blasts took place at a military weapons depot containing a large quantity of explosives and military equipment, including mortar shells.

The blasts were so severe that their echoes were not only heard 25 kilometers away in Oman, but also caused high flames as a result of the blasts. The blasts did not cause any loss of life or property and according to the preliminary investigation, the blasts were caused by a short circuit in the arms depot.

Rescue ambulances and fire brigade vehicles have been spotted heading towards small flames in the sky. Speaking to Reuters, a Jordanian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the arsenal also contained anti-craft missiles.

It should be noted that several US weapons depots have been set up at the place where the blasts took place since 2018 and the helipad used by the US Air Force is also at the same place.

