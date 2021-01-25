A ‘hurt’ culture led to the Green Party’s Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson’s decision to resign from the party

- Advertisement -

Peadar Ó Caomhánaigh said that he had been threatened by people and that he felt that he could not continue as a member of the party

The former spokesperson for the Irish language and Gaeltacht of the Green Party has said that his decision to resign from the party had nothing to do with the party’s attitude towards the Irish language.

Today Peter Kavanagh, or Peadar Ó Caomhánaigh as he is better known to the Irish language community, announced his resignation from the Green Party.

Ó Caomhánaigh claimed that a “hurtful” culture had emerged in the party over the past few months and that was the reason for his decision.

Ó Caomhánaigh, a county councilor in South Dublin, told Tuairisc.ie that it was a “very difficult” decision to leave the party, especially his role as their Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson.

But he said he was no longer able to put up with the attitude that was inside the party.

It was when he spoke out against party leader Eamon Ryan that people in the party began to oppose him, says Ó Caomhánaigh.

When Ryan read an excerpt from an article containing racist insults in the Dáil last June, Ó Caomhánaigh said that it could not be accepted, no matter what the “context”. He said the party may have needed “diversity training” to ensure that this does not happen again.

That’s where the “poison” started, says Ó Caomhánaigh.

“Unfortunately, the culture within the party has changed and it has become quite painful in recent months,” says Ó Caomhánaigh. “I am a politician, I am a public figure, I am a well-known person and I have a good experience of being criticized or stubborn by people but, in the last few months, the tone has changed from that stubbornness to poison and disgust. ”

Kavanagh said he had been threatened and although several attempts had been made to resolve the problem, he felt unable to continue as a member of the party.

“I felt that I had no future in the party and that I would not be able to stand by what they were doing within Government, especially as it became so difficult to criticize or question internally.”

Ó Caomhánaigh thinks that the party leadership has ignored the problem because they are so focused on the coalition government.

Peadar Ó Caomhánaigh is the fourth councilor to resign from the Green Party in recent times. The other three are Lorna Bogue, Sophie Nicoulland and Liam Sinclair.

Although he does not agree with the party’s approach in Government, Ó Caomhánaigh says that the Green Party is committed to the promotion of the Irish language and Gaeltacht affairs.

“In retiring, I said that Catherine Martin has so far shown that she is the most committed and enthusiastic Minister in the Gaeltacht since the appointment of Michael D. Higgins and I am very hopeful that she will be able to there to make an achievement.

“It was very difficult for me to leave the party because I had the role of spokesperson for the Irish language and for Gaeltacht affairs. That was very important to me and maybe that’s why I stayed as long as I did.

“I am very proud of everything Catherine is [Martin] especially for the Irish language and I am very confident that it will succeed within this Government. ”

Ó Caomhánaigh, one of the founders of the Pop-Up Gaeltacht, says that he will now focus on his work on behalf of the people of the area.