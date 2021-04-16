A job portal for remote jobs that help make the world a better place

- Advertisement -

Working from home in a company dedicated to improving the world can be the dream of millions of people. There are many companies dedicated to this, but most are not in the country we live in, so it may be a good idea to resort to remote work.

To make these offers easier to access, they have created a Employment website that collects them.

This is remoteimpact.io, a page that allows us to filter by position, by experience and type of activity, obtaining a list of Work offers that will link directly to the form of the company that is looking for the professional.

Although at first it may seem that they are only looking for programmers, if you go down you will see that there are other categories, such as project managers or campaign managers.

Among the companies that apply for employment of this type we have greenhouse, planetly and several NGOs.

In their presentation they indicate:

We believe that by supporting top talent seeking to improve the world at top companies driven by similar goals, we can create a better tomorrow, faster. Whether you want to fight climate change, build sustainable cities and communities, or help create clean energy, we connect you with those who are leading the way. All of our job listings fit into 17 key impact areas established by the United Nations.

Companies can upload their job offer from a form on the same website. They also support the use of a freely available self-assessment tool for categorizing organizations.