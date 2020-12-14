A journey following the routes of the pioneers in the wild lands of the Far West

The Wild West has always inspired writers, directors, musicians and artists of all kinds. In these works, the settlers who decided to build a future beyond the frontier had to fight against the adversities of a mostly hostile nature, in unexplored lands but full of promises, fighting hard and harassed, at every step, even by brigands and ruthless outlaws that, in those lands far from civilization, they could rule undisturbed.

But there were gunslingers to defend the colonists, Cowboy or bounty hunters who, like ancient knights in their glittering armor, punished wrongs and dispensed justice with revolver shots not without, more often than not, enriching themselves.

Not all that glitters is gold

When the news reports of big and sensational shootings the expression is often used “Scenes from the Far West”. But when it comes to Far West, one cannot fail to mention the famous one “Dollar Trilogy”.

The work, which includes three very famous films directed by the master Sergio Leone, stages the life of the Frontier giving it an undisputed charm, essential to increase the interest around this historical period that lasted throughout the nineteenth century. But how much of these films is true? Were the wild west and frontier life really as we imagine them? Savages, in which there was only one rule: that of the gun? With this article we try to immerse ourselves in the fascinating and dangerous world of the Frontier.

The Far West

The term Far West refers to the whole area of ​​territory that was located in West of Mississippi, and more generally all the wild and unexplored territories towards which the pioneers headed to build a future or groped to enrich themselves. Important was the concept of Border which represented a non “civilized” territory and which was beyond the real borders of the country. Obviously, as the colonists moved and settled in these unexplored lands, the boundary line moved further and further west. As new migrants from Europe arrived in America, more and more pioneers embarked on the journey west to the Pacific crossing first the famous plains, then the mountainous area before the coast.

The journey of these brave men was extremely long, and to cross the entire continent from coast to coast it took us by 100 to 150 days. These journeys were extremely dangerous, and the Indians weren’t the only dangers the pioneers faced. Diseases and adverse climatic conditions, in fact, were a variable to be reckoned with.

As the exploration proceeded, real ones were created slopes, that is, paths and privileged roads that were crossed by the pioneers during their explorations and that were often really fundamental to cross inaccessible and hostile regions. Important in this race to colonization was the concept of “Manifest Destiny”. This concept highlighted how the expansion and colonization of the wilds of the West was a natural, obvious thing, a mission that would only end with the arrival on the shores of the Pacific Ocean.

And so, slowly, the entire continent of North America was colonized by brave pioneers who explored and settled in these frontier lands to look for resources such as, for example, gold, or to trade in animal furs, breed livestock or, more simply, to cultivate the land.

The discovery of gold deposits in unexplored lands gave rise to the so-called “Gold rush” which contributed to the birth of numerous permanent settlements in explored regions. Thousands of adventurers, fascinated by the discovery of gold veins and the possibility of getting rich easily, became pioneers. Famous is the gold rush that was born following the discovery of a vein by John Sutter. This Swiss entrepreneur, after migrating to America, founded a colony called Nueva Helvetia. During a survey to build a sawmill, one of his employees found a rich gold strand.

The news spread quickly and this sparked a gold rush that attracted a lot of gold prospectors to Nueva Helvetia. This discovery spelled the end of the Swiss entrepreneur as his properties were invaded and plundered by gold miners and cattle stolen and killed to feed the new arrivals. Even his employees abandoned him, determined to seek their fortune in his properties. It is not unusual that, following these gold rushes, new cities arose but were soon abandoned, becoming the famous ghost city of the west, when in truth there was not so much gold.

The cowboys

That of Cowboy is a central figure in any western film. Free as the wind, on his horse, he travels across the frontier with his revolver in search of bad guys and injustices to be healed and, at the same time, with the ultimate aim of enriching himself with bounties or stealing stolen goods from criminals. The truth, however, is quite different. It is true, they were strong people, tough people, but not as we can imagine. The life of the Cowboys was, in fact, one hard life. They were real shepherds and spent their days moving and following the herds and, often, at the mercy of bad weather and adverse climatic conditions. Cowboys were born by collecting and making their own the tradition of carrying the herds of gods vaquero.

The American pioneers who reached Texas learned all the tricks of caring for and transporting livestock from the vaquero. They later made this tradition their own and the figure of the American Cowboy came to life. That of the Cowboy was an extremely humble and uncomfortable job because it was necessary to follow the herd in often adverse conditions.

But it is with the development of industrial activities related to meat and its consumption, and therefore with the need to increase the number of cattle, that this trade became more and more famous. While it wasn’t easy being a cowboy in real life, it certainly had little to do with those you see in the cinema. The characteristic of the Cowboys was to wear practical clothes, wide-brimmed hats and, above all, they had peculiar vests full of pockets.

Since they had to spend most of the time with the herd and move it for many kilometers, they had to have many pockets to be able to carry everything they needed with them.

The gunslingers and weapons of the Wild West

In any self-respecting western film the villain, as well as the hero, are two phenomenal capable gunslingers, with their Colt, of hitting distant targets, hitting a coin thrown into the air or blowing the hats off the heads of other Cowboys without killing or injuring them. The truth, however, differs slightly from the films and what really happened was, perhaps, much less interesting and fascinating. When it comes to gunslingers, the first thing that comes to mind is duels.

THE duels they existed in the old west (although they gradually disappeared with the passage of time) and were a legacy of the duels of honor, with the sword, which were common in Europe. In the movies, however, we are used to seeing two contenders facing each other, face to face, hands close to the gun, without fear of getting killed and, usually, it was the fastest one to prevail.

In reality, taking time to have one was preferred to speed better aim. The gunslinger who managed to survive was the one who didn’t give in to fear and didn’t unload the entire magazine hoping to hit but the one who, calmly, took aim and fired.

It was the cold blood what mattered. Despite everything, however, it was not at all unusual that, before being able to hit, the magazine was almost completely emptied because the weapons of the time did not have the sophisticated aiming systems. However, one-on-one duels were quite rare and ambushes were preferred or in any case during the shootings there was a tendency to hide behind cover.

The shootings had to be quite chaotic also because the smoke that came out of the barrels after the detonation obscured the view and often it was necessary to wait for the smoke, thinning out, to understand the outcome of the firefight.

It is also unlikely that the gunmen used two guns, as is often seen in western movies. Above all, when the weapons were less sophisticated two were brought because the time to reload an unloaded gun was very long. It must also be said that the pistol was probably not even the most used weapon.

The first settlers in fact preferred the rifle that it was safer and more accurate. The life of the first settlers depended, in fact, a lot on hunting and, to kill the prey and obtain food and furs, a rifle was certainly the preferred weapon. After all, quoting a famous phrase from the film “For a Fistful of Dollars”, we understand why the rifle was preferred to pistols: “When a man with a gun meets a man with a gun, the one with a gun is a dead man“.

Indians and pioneers

Impossible not to mention the Far West and not to mention the Native Americans. When the pioneers and the natives came into contact, they could not help but create friction and wars between these two peoples who shared a common space. The Indians were divided into many tribes and, before the introduction of the horse and firearms by the settlers, these populations lived in large fortified cities. Subsequently, therefore, they became nomads and their primary source of subsistence was hunting the American bison.

Of these animals, not only the meat was used, which was eaten immediately or preserved, but also the bones to make tools and tools and the skins that were used, among other things, for the tents. As the advance westward, the pioneers and Indians eventually came to battle in a series of bloody, no-holds-barred wars. One of the most reckless and courageous Indian commanders, as well as skilled and shrewd, was Crazy Horse. He went into battle with a simple tactic: with a handful of men he attacked forts or caravans while the bulk of the army was hidden.

In this way he attracted the enemies where the largest group of his men was hidden, thus making them fall into ambushes. This simple but ingenious tactic was used to lure out of a Fort (called Fort Phil Kearny) about eighty soldiers who fell into a trap, causing a strong shock in American public opinion.

The war with the Native Americans was bloody and there were brutal massacres on both sides but, in the end, it was the Native Americans who had to surrender, numerically inferior and less organized than the American pioneers.

And so ends the roundup on the old west, a very different historical period than the one imagined in the films we are used to seeing. It was certainly an adventurous and fascinating period, full of challenges to be overcome and great contradictions in which they have hard work prevailed and the courage of the pioneers, but also the strenuous resistance of a people, that of the Native Americans, who, year after year, fought for their land and their dignity, with no holds barred.

