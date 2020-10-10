Tech GiantsAppleLatest newsTech NewsMobile

A judge rules that Apple can continue blocking Fortnite from the App Store

By Abraham
Abraham

A federal judge has ruled that Apple can continue to block Fortnite from its app store. The ruling means that, at the moment, millions of Fortnite players who until a few weeks ago played on iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices will still not be able to enjoy this game. Epic Games sued Apple in August after Apple removed Fortnite from its platform when Epic deliberately breached the terms of its development contract by implementing an alternative payment system to the App Store. Epic had asked Judge Yvonne Gonzalez for a preliminary order restoring Fortnite’s presence on the Apple App Store. He also called for Apple to be prevented from retaliating against the company and its overseas subsidiaries. The decision yesterday Friday confirms that Fortnite will not return to the App Store, and dictates that Apple should not punish Unreal Engine or Epic affiliates. Reliance on other companies on Unreal Engine means that cutting off their development would “unnecessarily shock them,” the judge wrote in her order. “Epic Games and Apple are free to litigate this action for the future of the digital frontier, but their dispute must not create havoc for outsiders,” he wrote. The case of Epic Games against Apple is expected to go to trial next May.

