A killer worm that disguises itself by covering the bodies of its prey

Mexico: There are large species of deadly and killer insects all over the world, also known as ‘basic bugs’. One such worm eats its prey and sticks its upper shell around its back.

There are more than 7,000 species of killer insects worldwide, ranging in size from four to forty millimeters. Together, each type of worm has a curved and needle-like sting called a ‘rostrum’. It releases venom from its sting into small insects which makes the prey numb. It then devours the prey from the inside and leaves its shell. He then sticks the prey shell on himself. He even walks around with many insect shells on his body.

Many types of these deadly insects resemble leaf parts. They lie quietly and attack when prey approaches. The sting of some insects neutralizes the prey in 15 seconds and the digestive enzymes in it dissolve the insect.

Experts do not yet know how insects stick their prey to their bodies because they cannot do this with their legs because they cannot reach the waist. Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly.

But according to insect scientists, the worm hides itself by sticking to the carcasses, which makes it easier to hunt. It adapts slowly to its surroundings and fills its stomach by eating insects. Then the carcasses of the insects also save it from being preyed upon by large predators such as lizards, frogs or any spider which we can also call armor.

According to biologist Christian Veroch, in one experiment, dead insects were hidden in the shell and released without the shell. Now a kind of spider, ‘Jumping Spider’ was brought near it. The spider hunted ten insects without a shell, seldom hunted insects sticking to corpses, and recognized only one in ten.

This proved that the evolutionary killer worm hides itself in the burqa of corpses to protect itself from large predators.