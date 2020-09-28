Latest newsTop Stories

A killer worm that disguises itself by covering the bodies of its prey

By Brian Adam
0
2
Basic insects found in nature's factories cling to their prey's corpses. Photo: National Geographic
A Killer Worm That Disguises Itself By Covering The Bodies

Must Read

Editor's Pick

10 secrets and tricks of Google that you DEFINITELY did not know

Abraham - 0
Google is celebrating its 22nd anniversary and to join us, here are some secrets that you did not know. The most famous search engine in...
Read more
Android

Phones you were crazy about in its day: LG DoublePlay

Brian Adam - 0
In this series we remember legendary mobiles from the past. After remembering the Samsung Galaxy Beam, LG Optimus 3D, Sony Xperia...
Read more
Android

How to recover the shutdown menu on the Samsung Galaxy by configuring the ‘Function button’

Brian Adam - 0
Can't find a way to easily turn off your Samsung Galaxy? No problem you can recover the shutdown menu by configuring...
Read more
Tech News

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in September 2020

Brian Adam - 0
September 2020 was a "hot" month for the smartphone market. However, that's not all over with the upcoming announcements coming up. September 2020 is...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Basic insects found in nature's factories cling to their prey's corpses. Photo: National Geographic

Mexico: There are large species of deadly and killer insects all over the world, also known as ‘basic bugs’. One such worm eats its prey and sticks its upper shell around its back.

There are more than 7,000 species of killer insects worldwide, ranging in size from four to forty millimeters. Together, each type of worm has a curved and needle-like sting called a ‘rostrum’. It releases venom from its sting into small insects which makes the prey numb. It then devours the prey from the inside and leaves its shell. He then sticks the prey shell on himself. He even walks around with many insect shells on his body.

Many types of these deadly insects resemble leaf parts. They lie quietly and attack when prey approaches. The sting of some insects neutralizes the prey in 15 seconds and the digestive enzymes in it dissolve the insect.

Experts do not yet know how insects stick their prey to their bodies because they cannot do this with their legs because they cannot reach the waist. Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly.

But according to insect scientists, the worm hides itself by sticking to the carcasses, which makes it easier to hunt. It adapts slowly to its surroundings and fills its stomach by eating insects. Then the carcasses of the insects also save it from being preyed upon by large predators such as lizards, frogs or any spider which we can also call armor.

According to biologist Christian Veroch, in one experiment, dead insects were hidden in the shell and released without the shell. Now a kind of spider, ‘Jumping Spider’ was brought near it. The spider hunted ten insects without a shell, seldom hunted insects sticking to corpses, and recognized only one in ten.

This proved that the evolutionary killer worm hides itself in the burqa of corpses to protect itself from large predators.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Low cost and most powerful microscope for smartphones

Brian Adam - 0
Hong Kong: With a little modern kit, you can turn your smartphone and tablet into a powerful microscope display. The Diapel microscope can be used...
Read more
Health

Help those who need it most and join Heroes for Life

Abraham - 0
Heroes do exist and Heroes for life is proof of this. Changing the world has always been in our hands; Altruistic actions to be someone better...
Read more
Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth’s historic dress worn by her granddaughter at her wedding on display

Brian Adam - 0
London: The memorable and elegant dress of Queen Elizabeth II worn by her granddaughter Princess Beatrice at her wedding is now on public...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©