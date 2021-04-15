A Kretinsky all-out assault on J Sainsbury would cost him dearly

Daniel Kretinsky seems to hope the supermarket momentum will last. The Czech billionaire has increased his stake in the British supermarket J Sainsbury to almost 10%, which has led to speculation with a total purchase. However, persistently high costs and increasing competition after lockdowns would make it difficult for it to achieve a respectable profitability.

Kretinsky has already done well with his bet on Sainsbury’s. The businessman, known for acquiring stakes in companies such as Royal Mail (the British postal service) or the French Casino at sunken levels [en marzo anunció la compra de la mitad de Caprabo y Cecosa a Eroski], bought shares of the supermarket chain for 5.4 billion pounds (6.2 billion euros) last September, when the stock languished around 179 pence. Since then it has risen more than 30%, thanks to buyers increasing their purchases during the last lockdown.

An acquisition is not totally implausible. In 2019, Kretinsky partnered with Slovak investor Patrik Tkac to try to buy the German operator of cash and carry Metro for 6,000 million dollars (5,000 million euros). Still, it’s a rare time to make a big splurge in supermarkets. With the reopening of restaurants and bars, customers are likely to reduce their weekly purchases, which will affect revenue. Competition from German discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl, which stopped gaining market share during the pandemic due to a lower online presence, is likely to intensify again. And operating costs can remain high due to the need to keep shelves virus-free. All of this means that it may be difficult for Kretinsky to substantially increase Sainsbury’s revenue or boost its profitability.

Suppose you offered 288 pence per share, a 20% premium over the current value of the stock, valuing Sainsbury’s at 12.5 billion pounds (14.4 billion euros), including net debt and leases.

If it increases revenues by around 1.5% in five years, in line with Refinitiv’s forecasts, and maintains a margin of around 7.5%, ebitda could reach 2.3 billion pounds (1.9 billion euros) . An exit at the same multiple of approximately 6 times would generate a modest internal rate of return of 11%, according to our calculations. This means that Kretinsky finances its operation with a debt equivalent to 3 times the ebitda and uses 30% of the ebitda each year to pay off the debt.

Another possibility is that Kretinsky is just completing his participation. But Sainsbury’s stock is now trading 22% above its level even before the pandemic. Having done a good deal last year, Kretinsky may have to look elsewhere for more bargains.