A leak puts a date that you could reserve your iPhone 12

By Brian Adam
Concept designs of the new iPhone 12.
A Leak Puts A Date That You Could Reserve Your

Concept designs of the new iPhone 12.

It is normal that when the moment of truth approaches, that in which the main novelties of the new Apple smartphones are announced, there is a torrent of information that, at times, seems absolutely contradictory. And we are in that whirlwind moment where the hype for the new terminals far exceeds our capacity for rational analysis. The leakers don’t help too much though.

And it was precisely one of these leakers, Evan Blass, who published a screenshot on his Twitter account a few hours ago in which the email notification to a user of the possible conditions to reserve one of the new iPhone12. A communication that ends with the phrase “reservations end on October 20 at 11:59 p.m.”. That day falls on Tuesday.

Official or dealer date?

The question that arises now is if that deadline coincides with the one that Apple will impose on users or if it is another deadline set by the company that sends the email. Although it is this second possibility, it is confirmed that Apple phones will arrive a month later than other years, so we could have a launch date located in the range between Friday 23 or 30 October.

pic.twitter.com/PBTFKP6NK8

– Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 9, 2020

Keep in mind that the keynote announced for next week seems to focus exclusively on the new Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air, so there would be time to hold another digital event in four weeks, focused only on the new phones and where we would finally get to know their hardware and of course their prices and release dates.

It is Apple’s custom to hold an event on Tuesday, designate the following Friday as the starting day for reservations and give a period of one week before the new devices are on sale in its official stores (in addition to specialized stores). that have been able to gather units). If we take this message as a reference, it is evident that the new iPhone 12 we will have among us before November arrives, Although they will all do it at the same time? Remember that information has appeared stating that, most likely, the first to arrive will be the 6.1-inch models, leaving the 6.7 (iPhone 12 Pro Max) and 5.4 for later.

>

