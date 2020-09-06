A leaked video of the Sony Xperia 5 II reveals the mobile future in all its splendor

After the leaked press photos now we get a video where Sony Xperia 5 II features, design and functions are appreciated, the high-end mobile that the Japanese brand should present on September 17. More than three minutes and, apparently, official Sony.

Sony has not presented a new smartphone at the IFA, and that the firm used to take advantage of the consumer electronics event to advance its novelties for the end of the year. However, and given the difficulties of this year’s event, it is quite logical that Sony has decided with a celebration of its own: The brand has confirmed that on September 17 there will be a new Sony Xperia, a mobile that we already know in depth thanks to the leaks. The latter leaves no room for imagination.

More than three minutes of video with the Sony Xperia 5 II as the protagonist

The last photographs of the aforementioned phone were offered to us by the well-known ‘leaker’ Evan blass. In the series of images that she published on her Twitter account Evan unveiled almost complete Sony press material. Photos with the main features, with the triple camera module identical to the previous Sony Xperia 1 II and we even got to know what the future official Sony cases look like. This multimedia material revealed the phone almost completely. With video there is no longer any doubt.

The video filtered by Evan Blass is a montage of more than three minutes in length where Sony takes the opportunity to show in depth what its new commitment to high-end smartphones is like. As it usually happens, we have to take certain reservations with the filtered materialBut there is little doubt that Sony intended to show the video with the presentation of the phone.

The Sony Xperia 5 II is committed to repeating the formula of its predecessor while maintaining a similar design, both in front and on the back. The new phone would be somewhat smallerFortunately for those looking for a high-end with more or less contained dimensions. And without losing cutting-edge features: high photographic performance, high-quality screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch response, stereo sound with double front speaker, dust and water resistant, surely with the Snapdragon 865 under the glass layers and without losing sight of the multimedia creation, nor the playback.

Below you have the video filtered by Evan Blass with the Sony Xperia 5 II as the clear protagonist.

We will have to wait for the next September 17, date set by Sony, to definitively check if the Xperia 5 II is as expected. Qualities will not be lacking, that’s for sure.

Via | Evan blass