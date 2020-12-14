Latest news

A limited number of vaccines will be available in January and February – An Taoiseach

By Brian Adam
0
0
A limited number of vaccines will be available in January and February - An Taoiseach
A Limited Number Of Vaccines Will Be Available In January

Must Read

Apps

Facebook Workplace stops having free version

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook has decided remove free plan from Facebook Workplace, your productivity tool for companies, which allows you to recreate a corporate social network for...
Read more
Tech News

Cyberpunk 2077 to the test on RTX 3080 and 3070: a feast for the eyes

Brian Adam - 0
The PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 offers incredible visual impact, showing what computers are capable of when used to their fullest. The arrival of...
Read more
Apps

LinkedIn adds new admin roles on Pages

Brian Adam - 0
LinkedIn has started rolling out new functionality that will make it easier for multiple people to manage Company Pages on the professional social network....
Read more
Android

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be presented on December 29, according to Gizmochina

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi's next great mobile, which should be the line to follow for 2021, seems to be going ahead. According to rumors,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Taoiseach said he was concerned about the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and that there was a risk that additional restrictions would have to be introduced in the new years.

A limited number of vaccines will be available in January and February - An Taoiseach

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine will be introduced a week after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its blessing, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The EMA is expected to do so on December 29 making the first batch ready for distribution in the state in early January. The EMA will decide on the Moderna vaccine on 12 January.

People in care centers and health workers are the first to receive the vaccine.

The Taoiseach said that only a limited number of vaccines would be available in January and February but that there would be enough for those who are being prioritized.

More vaccines will be available in March, April and May as more are available from their manufacturers.

The Taoiseach said on Morning Ireland RTÉ is concerned about the increase in Covid-19 cases. 429 new cases of the disease were confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday.

The Taoiseach said the dogs could not be allowed to drift and further restrictions would be needed in January if the number of cases continues to grow. He advised people to be very careful about the number of others they meet from now until December.

He said the advent of the vaccine was not an excuse to be relaxed, although it would greatly help us to suppress the virus.

The plans of the vaccine task force set up to develop a vaccination strategy will be published tomorrow. The needle will be provided by public health workers, doctors and pharmacists.

While the State is about to introduce two types of vaccine against Covid-19, there is still concern about people saying they will not get the needle. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said yesterday that people who had no concerns had to be alerted.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Chinese toy maker Pop Mart may surprise … unpleasant

Brian Adam - 0
Pop Mart's blind toy boxes can surprise buyers and investors. The retailer's share value doubled on its debut on the Hong Kong...
Read more
Latest news

Airbnb IPO puts pressure on other unicorns

Brian Adam - 0
The unicorns next door are going to have a hard time living up to the Airbnb IPO. Its share value doubled on...
Read more
Latest news

Australia yields a bit to Google and Facebook in payment to the media

Brian Adam - 0
Giving Google and Facebook a few inches in the battle for pay for news requires extra vigilance to make sure they don't take...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©