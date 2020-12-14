A limited number of vaccines will be available in January and February – An Taoiseach

- Advertisement -

The Taoiseach said he was concerned about the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and that there was a risk that additional restrictions would have to be introduced in the new years.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine will be introduced a week after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its blessing, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The EMA is expected to do so on December 29 making the first batch ready for distribution in the state in early January. The EMA will decide on the Moderna vaccine on 12 January.

People in care centers and health workers are the first to receive the vaccine.

The Taoiseach said that only a limited number of vaccines would be available in January and February but that there would be enough for those who are being prioritized.

More vaccines will be available in March, April and May as more are available from their manufacturers.

The Taoiseach said on Morning Ireland RTÉ is concerned about the increase in Covid-19 cases. 429 new cases of the disease were confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday.

The Taoiseach said the dogs could not be allowed to drift and further restrictions would be needed in January if the number of cases continues to grow. He advised people to be very careful about the number of others they meet from now until December.

He said the advent of the vaccine was not an excuse to be relaxed, although it would greatly help us to suppress the virus.

The plans of the vaccine task force set up to develop a vaccination strategy will be published tomorrow. The needle will be provided by public health workers, doctors and pharmacists.

While the State is about to introduce two types of vaccine against Covid-19, there is still concern about people saying they will not get the needle. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said yesterday that people who had no concerns had to be alerted.