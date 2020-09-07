A little effort can give Veolia the crown of waste

Suez’s main shareholder, Engie, wants Veolia Environment, a rival in waste and water treatment, to raise its offer to $ 2.9 billion. Their logic is understandable. But so is concern about Suez’s debt, which gives Veolia a narrow margin to pay for a full takeover of its competitor. Still, raising the offer to € 17 per share could give both parties what they want.

In Engie’s eyes, Veolia’s offer of € 15.50 per share for 29.9% of Suez certainly seems opportunistic. It offers a 50% premium over the July 30 price, before it was announced. But it doesn’t even reach the February 15.90 peak. The debt worries Veolia. Going up to 17 would raise the price of buying Suez in full by about $ 1 billion, assuming it takes place at the same price as the acquisition of Engie’s stake. And the total value of the company, 21,000 million, would run the risk of raising the leverage of the new entity above the comfort level of Veolia’s net debt, 3 times the ebitda. Furthermore, the expected synergies, 3.4 billion in present value, would not cover the 4.2 billion of the extended premium over the undisturbed price.

The long-awaited merger faces clear antitrust hurdles. But Veolia already has a solution proposal, by selling Suez’s French water business to asset manager Meridiam. It also has an incentive to seize the moment, given the expected recycling and water management boom, fueled by the green boom.

Even at € 17 a share, a return on invested capital of around 6.4% would cover Suez’s weighted average cost of capital, which Morningstar puts at 5.5%. Especially since at just 1.5% of the combined cost base, the projected annual savings of 500 million seems quite conservative, even taking into account the fact that both Suez and Veolia have pre-existing savings plans.

Veolia will not want to twist his arm. But you can, and you probably should.

