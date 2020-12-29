A long-forgotten cult artist: Chris Bell, the lesser-known member of the 27 club

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The seventies were about experimentation: drugs, music, sex. Everything known up to that moment took another form and became something new. Chris bell he ate those years in one bite, while creating sounds that would serve as a guide for several generations of artists who would find the answer to almost everything in his records. But his passage through this world was fast, his enthusiasm, his disappointment, his search, his decline and his death. Chris Bell passed away on December 27, 1978 after a short and fast-paced life.

Although surely the most learned will say that Bell is one of those forgotten geniuses of English music, for the vast majority of mortals he continues to go unnoticed. He was one of the founding members of Big star, the band he led with Alex chilton, and recorded a single full disc as a solo artist. Bell was born in Memphis, United States, but he never identified with the southern sound, he was always closer to pop and geographically, his head was close to the United Kingdom.

Chris Bell did not lack anything, his parents were in a good economic position and when he wanted to learn music, he immediately began to take guitar lessons. He was a teenager of no more than fourteen when he met at Memphis University School who was going to be a bassist for Box Tops, Bill cunningham. There they formed The Jynx, a rock and roll project influenced by The Who and The Kinks with which they used to play at boys’ silver parties in the Memphis area. Thus they became known and began to be part of a circuit of interesting people.

In the book “There Was A Light: The Cosmic History of Chris Bell and the Rise of Big Star, by Rich Tupica”, David Bell, Chris’s brother, describes that stage of the Jynx: “They wore matching jackets to look like The Beatles or The Kinks. They had some garage parties and shows like that. I was at a lot of his shows because I had a driver’s license and I was taking Chris and his group from party to party, and also to rehearsals. With this group, Chris – who was so young that he didn’t even have a license to drive a car – was still diving into rock, his pop side was about to flourish.

Chris’s room in his mother’s house was full of guitars and amps, he was already a professional. Far from being the reality of who was going to be his partner in Big Star, Alex chilton: “These weren’t poor, angry kids. They were the top class of Memphis. They had nothing to rebel against. If they had, they would have been removed from their parents’ will. This is how these kids were kept in check. I was a bit of an outsider, but it wasn’t a big deal. Surely all these people had a lot of money and I was not one of the rich.

In the Tupica book, Cindy bell coleman, Chris’s sister, says that they celebrated the 16 of Sara, another of his sisters, with a Jynx show in the backyard of their house. There was a grove that he describes as “the wild garden”, a green space that their mother had planted near a back house that was later to become the musician’s studio. That was going to be his creative space for years where, in addition to creating music, he was going to start trying alcohol and marijuana.

With the padded walls, kitchen and bathroom, that back house was Chris Bell’s refuge when he was still happy making music and having his family close by. He was in school when he joined his classmates Jody stephens and Andy hummel, and the neighbor Alex chilton and they formed a band. The name Big Star didn’t take much work, it just came from a supermarket sign they were looking at when they were looking for inspiration. In music they did make an effort, they were perfectionists and fans of what they did. This is how they recorded three albums: #1, Radio City and Third, at the end. The reviews were great, but the sales were not. The material was poorly distributed and publicized, a situation that depressed Chris Bell, who went through a psychiatric clinic and then went on a trip to Europe with his brother, in search of answers.

To the Old Continent, Bell took the demo of his solo album I am the cosmosBut it didn’t seem to interest anyone much, not even EMI, the record company that had released the first two Big Star albums in England. Chris was getting addicted to drugs and fighting his sexual desires, a girlfriend had left him and he was attracted to the male sex. “We never talked about Chris’s sexuality or what he was fighting against, but I feel like for the most part he was just fighting with himself. I wish I could have shook him off and told him everything was going to be okay. “the drummer lamented Jody stephens in an interview with Noisey UK a few years ago.

Before it comes out Third on sale, Chris Bell left the group. His addiction to sedatives had become a problem and no one knew how to help him anymore. The band was left in the hands of Chilton, who was not at his best either. “I was also taking a lot of drugs. I think Chris’s influence was bad at that. Chris was always taking Valium “, said the guitarist and singer to Melody maker in 1985. They got back together and on December 27, 1978, it was just around the corner from a rehearsal that Chris met his death. The 27-year-old musician was driving when he collided with a light pole on the side of the road. It was past midnight and in a few hours it was going to be Alex’s birthday. The next day, instead of celebrating another year, Chilton (who finally died in 2010) said goodbye to his friend at a funeral for which there are not many records.

The single from “I am the Cosmos” was released in 1978 just before Bell died, that same cut was the kick for the 1992 Rykodisc label to gather unreleased material from the artist to release it as a compilation. The years passed and Bell’s music kept playing. In September 2009, Rhino released a double album. That edition that they described as “deluxe” includes a compact disc with that full 92 disc and a second CD with recordings of Icewater, Bell’s first band, as well as collaborations with Nancy bryan (“In My Darkest Hour”) and Keith sykes (“Stay With Me”).

I KEEP READING

|