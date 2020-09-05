A 'Lunar Cruiser' will be sent to our satellite ... but that's not what you think

The next manned lunar rover developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Toyota has finally received a name: “Lunar Cruiser”, in Italian “Lunar cruiser”. The pressurized vehicle, which is expected to be launched in late 2020, is not what it appears to be, as it is a sort of SUV.

This nickname “was chosen for the familiar feeling it gives to the people involved in the development and production of the vehicle prototype as part of the joint research project, as well as the familiarity it will provide to the general public“, reads the update. Of course, despite being a” simple “SUV, remember that it is intended to be driven to the moon.

Last summer JAXA and Toyota signed an agreement to develop the lunar rover, which it will incorporate fuel cell electric vehicle technologies. Currently, experts are working to build test parts for each major vehicle piece and for a working prototype of the Lunar Cruiser itself.

“The work involves the use of simulations to confirm heat dissipation power and performance when driving, manufacturing and evaluating tire prototypes, and the use of virtual reality and full-size models to consider equipment layout. in the cabin of the Lunar Cruiser“, reads the latest update released by the two companies.

Such a vehicle could play a vital role in the expansion of human society on our satellite. For example, helping astronauts explore the lunar polar regions in search of water ice and other resources. The big news of this vehicle is the pressurization: that is, astronauts may not wear the bulky suits inside it.