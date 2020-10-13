Minister for the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers say they are ‘very happy’ with the increase in the Department of the Gaeltacht’s budget in Budget 2021 and language organizations have also welcomed today’s announcement.

Language organizations have welcomed today’s budget which provided € 17.5 million for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

Minister for the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin said that today’s budget, the largest investment budget since the establishment of the state, was a “major step forward for the Irish language community”.

An additional € 14.6 million, an increase of 23%, will be provided in 2021 to Roinn na Gaeltachta, including € 8 million for Údarás na Gaeltachta, € 1.8 million for Foras na Gaeilge, € 1.3 million for language planning and almost € 2.4 million for Irish language and Gaeltacht language schemes.

Most of the funding for the support schemes will be spent on developing Irish language centers around the country.

TG4 received an additional € 3.5 million, the largest budget increase the station has received since 2008. The station also received other good news today – an additional € 1.9 million for 2020 to help them address the impact by the Covid-19 on their work.

An additional € 2 million for the islands was in Budget 2021. The islands are now under the aegis of the Department of Rural and Community Development rather than the Department of the Gaeltacht.

The decision to provide € 1.7 million to the Language Body – Foras na Gaeilge and the Ulster – Scots Agency – means that the cross – border Irish language organization has received an increase in funding for the first time since 2016.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said he was “very pleased” with the increase for the Department of the Gaeltacht, which will have a budget of € 78 million in 2021.

“With this extra money, my Department will be able to distribute more money to the various organizations working on behalf of the language,” he said.

Catherine Martin said the budget increase was a “major act” for the language.

“It is clear from all this that this Government is committed to promoting the language on an all-island basis and in the Gaeltacht, in particular. With this additional € 14.6 million fund, my Department will be able to distribute more money to the various organizations working on behalf of the language, ”said Minister Catherine Martin.

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge said that today’s announcement was a “significant step in the right direction”.

“Conradh na Gaeilge very much welcomes the increase in funding for the Gaeltacht and for the Irish language, especially for the Gaeltacht.

“We will continue to seek additional funding for Foras na Gaeilge, but the additional funding of € 1.8 million for Foras Teanga is a step in the right direction, although it will not meet the requirements of Conradh na Gaeilge’s investment plan.

The Secretary General of the Conradh said that “everyone involved in the campaign for more funding for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language deserved high praise”.

“Almost € 18 million more is being given to the Gaeltacht and to the Irish language if you include all the funding for the Department of the Gaeltacht, TG4 and Foras na Gaeilge. That’s a significant increase, ”says Julian de Spain.

€ 4.5 million of the € 8 million increase received by Údarás na Gaeltachta relates to capital funding for job creation and € 700,000 will be set aside for Gaeltacht co – operatives.

It is not yet known exactly what share of the € 1.7 million increase in Foras na Gaeilge ‘s budget will go to Foras na Gaeilge, but the Chief Executive of Foras na Gaeilge, Seán Ó Coinn welcomed the news.

“While we will have some more time to go before Foras na Gaeilge’s budget returns to pre-2008 levels, this is a significant increase that will help us address some of the biggest funding difficulties created over the past 12 years. since 2008, a period in which € 5 million of Foras na Gaeilge’s baseline budget was reached, ”said Seán Ó Coinn.

Ó Coinn said that it was “certain” that groups throughout the country would expect additional support but that they would be “assessing the most urgent needs and the things that will most benefit the strategic development of the Irish language”.

The Chairman of Foras na Gaeilge, Pól Ó Gallchóir, said that he was “satisfied” that Government ministers had listened to the arguments presented to him regarding the “needs of the Irish language” and that “increasing” Foras na Gaeilge’s budget had begun.

“It will be important now to ensure that this funding is spent in a way that contributes to the Government’s plans for the Irish language, and in a way that will achieve lasting results for the Irish language in the future,” said Pól Ó Gallchóir.

TG4 has welcomed the announcement that the station will have an additional € 3.5 million in 2021.

Today ‘s announcement means that TG4 will receive € 40.7 million from the exchequer next year.

Alan Esslemont, Director General of TG4, said:

“We are very grateful to the Minister, the Department and the Government for the significant additional support for TG4 in 2021. This investment demonstrates their confidence in the staff of TG4, the independent production sector, our audience strategy and our strategy for the regional audiovisual sector.

“The Board and management of TG4, together with all our partners, will continue to seek to reimagine the role and status of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in Irish society. We believe that media and the arts should be at the heart of that reimagined vision. ”