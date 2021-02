- Advertisement -

In the Central Criminal Court, a 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering an 11-year-old boy more than a year ago.

The incident happened in the south of the country.

The boy was stabbed to death.

Neither the boy nor the man can be named on legal grounds.

The boy’s mother has petitioned the Minister for Justice to change the law, so that her son can be named.