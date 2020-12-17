A man involved in a road accident in which two people were killed in the Mayo Gaeltacht has been extradited

- Advertisement -

The man in his twenties was arrested in the United States as a result of an extradition warrant in July

A man involved in a road accident in which two people were killed in the Mayo Gaeltacht three years ago has been extradited from the United States of America. Francis Carr, a man in his twenties from Cappa, was arrested in the United States as a result of an extradition warrant in July.

He has been charged with dangerous driving and was arrested at Dublin airport this morning. He was brought before Castlebar Circuit Court today.

Francis Carr was driving a car that hit a wall in Tourmakeady on June 4, 2017. Two other occupants of the car were killed, Seán Halloran (20) from An Fhairche in county Galway and Orla O’Malley (18) from the Cross in Co. Mayo.

The accident happened early on the Sunday morning of Whitsun 2017 and the three were attending the Gaeltacht Football Competition that day, which was being held in Tourmakeady.

Sean Halloran was sitting in the front passenger seat and Orla O’Malley was sitting in the rear seat when the car hit a wall in Lower Temple Park on the shores of Lake Mask.

The driver was also seriously injured, but fled to America when he was released from the hospital.