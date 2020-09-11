A man managed to put out the fire in his house ... thanks to light beer

A California man, Chad Little, risked his life to put out a fire in his home … armed only with a pack of 30 Bud Lights, a non-alcoholic beer. The flames spread due to the fires that are burning the country (up to that moment, in fact, about 120,000 hectares have been burned).

Little and his family had prepared for the possibility of fires reaching their home, so they had already packed their bags. However, when the first fire reached their property, the head of the family refused to leave. To make matters worse at the time was the lack of water, as it had been inexplicably closed off in the area.

So, after panic was about to block the man, Little decided to head to his garage workshop to find some weapon capable of defeating the dangerous flames. Fortunately he found inside a full 30 pack of Bud Light beer, which he decided to use to put out the flames.

The beer cans put out the fire long enough until a fire truck passed the neighborhood and Little was able to get help from the professionals … managing to save his home. Today, a week after Little’s “firefight”, the extent of the fires in this area of ​​California is clear: more than 900 homes were destroyed along with 142,375 hectares of land. At least five people were also killed.