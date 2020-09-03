A manual discovered on Twitter reveals what the next iPad will look like

The photos of a supposed leaked manual for an unpublished iPad Air have been discovered on social networks, suggesting that the next generation of Apple’s iPad could include a full screen instead of a home button, with Touch ID built into the power button instead.

Similar design to iPad Pro

Originals from Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu and shared on Twitter by the leaker DuanRui, The photos present a manual in Spanish for an iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen similar to the iPad Pro.

The manual does not mention Face IDit does, however, instead instruct users to activate “Touch ID with top button to unlock iPad Air,” on top of an image of an iPad with a noticeably longer power button.

On other pages, the manual refers to the USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning, and shows a smart connector on the back of the device to connect Apple Magic keyboard and other compatible accessories.

iPad Air 4Touch IDvia 小红 书 pic.twitter.com/2jc09uAKUY

– DuanRui (@ duanrui1205) August 27, 2020

Multiple rumors but confusion in size

Multiple rumors suggest that Apple to launch a new iPad in the near future, but there has been some confusion about the model of the device, as well as its screen size.

The anonymous Twitter account L0vetodream has claimed that Apple is working on a 11-inch iPad Air with a full screen that uses a lower screen version of Touch ID instead of Face ID like the iPad Pro.

In the meantime, DigiTimes has suggested that a 10.8-inch iPad Air coming in the second half of 2020. However, they haven’t specified whether this 10.8-inch iPad is an Air or a low-cost standard iPad.

It is not impossible that these rumors refer to the same device shown here, and that the confusion about the details is due to the novel implementation of Touch ID Apple, which allows you to offer a mid-level device for all displays without the high costs of the TrueDepth camera system required for Face ID.

Apple has registered seven new iPads

Apple in late August registered seven new iPads at the Eurasian Economic Commission, some of which could be a new iPad Air. The famous rumor leaker, Jon prosser, has also claimed that Apple will launch an unspecified new iPad in September, with an announcement made via a press release.

