A mathematical walk through the Alhambra: when art is based on numbers

Although we see very different mosaics, it is possible that they belong to the same crystallographic group, for this reason Joaquín and Francisco have used an algorithmic table to recognize each one of them.

All these variations can be made according to these four plane movements.

Depending on how the initial minimal motif is formed, the turns that are made and what types of off-plane movements are executed, we can create different types of mosaics, such as this one on the Puerta del Vino.

The mosaic is an element that appears in a very common way throughout the Alhambra not only for aesthetic reasons, but also because it represents an idea of ​​Islam: as it does not allow to represent its god graphically in any way, ideas, concepts are used. or epigraphs.

A mosaic is one, and as with mosaics, the seven are in the Alhambra.

A mathematically oriented oratory towards Mecca

In the middle of 2019, Muslims can use an application on their smartphone that tells them in a simple way where they should orient themselves to make their prayers facing Mecca. We can know thanks to technology that the correct direction of orientation from Granada must be 100.4º SE, which direction is the Oratorio del Mexuar, part of the Alhambra?

If we check it using Google planimetry, or the GeoGebra software, we can see that an azimuth of 108.89º is obtained (“azimuth” refers to an angle of orientation on the surface of a real or virtual sphere).