A message in a bottle sent in 1985 returned to its owner

There are still those who send messages in bottles and, no, apparently this is not something seen in movies or books. After the tropical storm Isaias hit the southeastern coast of the United States, he left something unusual: a message inside a bottle.

The bottle was spotted by a man sailing his canoe down Delaware’s Broadkill River. Upon closer inspection, what appeared to be a mere piece of garbage turned out to be a bottle with a message inside. Parts of the letter he found read as follows:

“We really like animals. Do you have pets? We have a dog … Please respond when you get this message and tell us about yourself.“The man found the message about three kilometers from the coast a few days after tropical storm Isaias swept through the region. So, intrigued by the matter, the canoeist contacted the family who sent the message, who apparently lives nearby.

The letter was written in 1985 by Cathi Riddle and her cousin Stacey Wells, who grew up in the area. “My cousin and I were on the beach and we decided to write the letter and send it to see how far it would goRiddle says. The message, launched 35 years earlier, was delivered at the end of August 2020.

The tradition of the message in a bottle has vanished, as there are extremely faster means of connecting with strangers across the globe, such as the internet. Some time ago, of course, the situation was different. In fact, in 2019, a man came across an old message in a bottle in Alaska. The letter was written by a captain Anatoly Botsanenko who had launched his letter in the Soviet sea in 1969.

Of course, without a doubt it is something fascinating even today, but better avoid throwing bottles into the sea, we have already thrown too many!