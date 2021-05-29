A microscope capable of seeing atoms

For centuries the microscope has provided man with the opportunity to enter worlds that cannot be seen with the naked eye, such as bacteria or other tiny organisms. In the case of atoms, they are the smallest known unit, which makes it impossible to observe them through a conventional microscope.

However, new research that has emerged has made this possible thanks to the construction of a microscope that has been equipped with a resolution considered the highest so far. This new microscope is so powerful that the atoms can be observed independently.

For its operation, this microscope relies on the 3D reconstruction of the atoms by an artificial intelligence, thus offering a sophisticatedly detailed image. However, despite the graphic precision, the photographs are seen with a blur generated by the thermal tremor of the atoms.

This is how this achievement represents for its creators a milestone where the limit to reach a resolution is established. And it is that, without taking into account what an atom contains, it has been achieved that the smallest known unit is observable for man.

The purpose of this? Contribute to the research and development of science where the results achieved can be applied in various fields to measure physics on a microscopic scale.

Thanks to this microscope, it would be possible to locate individual atoms in 3 dimensions, which could remain hidden or superimposed when trying to be observed by other methods. Also, atoms could be subjected to analysis to better appreciate their vibrations or impurities in a material.

In addition to atoms, another potential use that could be given to this microscope would be to carry out the observation of cells or thick biological tissues, as well as the connections generated from the brain synapse.

However, this will still have to wait since at the moment this observation method involves a considerable amount of resources and very powerful computers, as well as time to generate the images.