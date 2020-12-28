“A musical legacy that raised the name of Mexico”: Armando Manzanero’s death moves a whole country

- Advertisement -

The composer Armando Manzanero died at dawn this Monday, December 28, as a result of a cardiorespiratory arrestIt should be noted that he was hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus.

Artists, singers, politicians and secretaries of states mourned the death of the singer and dedicated messages on social networks.

Alejandra Frausto, head of the Ministry of Culture, wrote the following on social networks: “With great pain I regret the death of maestro Armando Manzanero, one of the greatest composers in Mexico, his songs are a definitive part of the sentimental education of Mexicans. Generous and smiling, always committed to culture. Thanks a lot”.

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, lamented the sensitive death of the composer, they also dedicated a message about it Rosa Icela Rodríguez, head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC); Dew nahle, Secretary of Energy, shared a fragment of the song Adoro.

Meanwhile, during the morning conference, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador commented: “I am very sorry for your passing […]Is a regrettable loss for the artistic world and for Mexico”And recognized that he was a great composer,“ also a representative of singers and composers from Mexico ”.

Manzanero, 85, was hospitalized on December 17 after testing positive for coronavirus, and present cough and low oxygenation. Six days later it was reported that the singer was intubated, his agents announced.

Two days ago, his press office announced that the composer’s health was improving. “Heart rate continues to drop, which confirms that it is stabilizing. Lung function restoring. The progress in his state of health continues ”, it was reported in a press release. He composer was stable and his family member expected that he would be extubated in the next few days.

The Spanish singer Pablo Alboran He expressed that he was shocked by the death of the Mexican composer. “Dear teacher … I will never forget your love and our last performance together”. Both shared the stage at the Latin Billboard awards ceremony, which took place in October and in which a tribute was paid to the Mexican singer, in which they also participated Luis Fonsi, Reik and Joy Huerta.

On behalf of The Latin Recording Academy they dedicated the following message: “Armando Manzanero, recipient of the Award for Musical Excellence and winner of the Latin GRAMMY, as well as a great friend of the Academy, has left us. We celebrate his life and work. Irreparable loss for the world of Latin music. We accompany the Manzanero family in their deep pain ”.

His last public appearance was in his native Yucatán, on December 11, as he attended the opening of the “Casa Manzanero” museum and in which they were present Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of the state and Miguel Torruco Marques, Secretary of Tourism.

Upon returning to Mexico City, Manzanero began to present a cough, according to statements by his wife, Laura Elena Villa, according to information from the newspaper The universal.

Mauricio Vila regretted the death of the Yucatecan singer. “Thank you for leaving us a musical legacy that you raised on behalf of Yucatán in Mexico and the world.”

While the Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner shared the song Miss you that he performed with Manzanero and “with this indelible song from my memory and my heart, I bid you farewell, I will always be grateful for the advice and good talks “.

The organization of Yucatan lions shared on social networks: “Virtuous composer, pianist, singer, and above all an exemplary Yucatecan, which through its more than 400 songs managed to bring the culture, poetry and music of our state to the whole world

