A new chair to be appointed to the Board of Foras na Gaeilge to replace Póil Uí Ghallchóir

Over € 1.8 million in grants were approved for Irish language organizations at the last board meeting of the Body in 2020

Foras na Gaeilge hopes that a new chair of the cross – border organization ‘s board will be appointed soon after Pól Ó Gallchóir’ s term on the board.

Three vacancies have recently been filled on the Foundation ‘s board but three more are now to be filled with Ó Gallchóir, Máire Ní Neachtain and Sorcha Ní Chéide.

Gallagher ‘s four – year term as chairman came to an end this month.

Foras na Gaeilge has been on a half-board for some time because vacancies could not be filled due to the political stalemate in Stormont.

Over € 1.8 million was approved at the last board meeting this year “to support the use and development of the language”.

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich in Belfast and Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin in Derry will be awarded € 672,000 for the period 2021-2023 to cover the costs of eight staff members.

€ 596,987 will be provided to support Irish language publishers in 2021 under the Publishing Scheme (Irish Language Books Program).

Over € 300,000 has been approved for the All-Irish Resource Unit at St. Mary’s University College Belfast to provide high quality educational facilities in the north.

Gaelchultúr, Imram and Éigse Éireann are among those invited over € 97,000 available through the Literature Projects Scheme for organizing events to promote writing and reading.

€ 50,000 was approved for organizations to run arts events north and south. Among the organizations that received this funding were the Moon Festival, the McCracken Summer School and the National Drama Festival.

Seán Ó Coinn, Chief Executive of Foras na Gaeilge, said: that it was “a source of hope” for Foras “to approve the large number of grants” as they “look forward to 2021”.

“The grants will provide a strong foundation for the use and development of the Irish language at community level, particularly in the northern jurisdiction, for which € 1 million of grants have been approved, in particular Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, which have been very successful in running their activities. to adapt to the constraints of the pandemic during 2020, and which won the Gradam na Gaeilge Keep the Courage in the Dream Awards this year for their efforts, ”said Ó Coinn.

Pól Ó Gallchóir said that he was “proud and delighted to be in charge of the board for four years”. He said it was a period of “significant development of support arrangements for the Irish language in both jurisdictions on the island”. As evidence of this development, he mentioned the Government’s Five Year Action Plan for the Irish Language, the language planning system in the south and the promised language legislation north and south.

“I wish the Foundation and the board every success in the years to come,” said Pól Ó Gallchóir.

Waraola Majekodunmi, Neasa Ní Chiaráin and Dáithí Mac Cárthaigh are the three most recently appointed members to the board.