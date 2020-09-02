Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

A new GoPro Hero leaks that comes with a "little" surprise

By Brian Adam
With the substantial improvement of photographic sensors in mobile phones, many users have decided to do without their action cameras, although these still have a huge market among those who demand a lot from their devices: off-road recordings, in the rain, near water and in conditions where the physical integrity of a smartphone would be in considerable danger.

That is why companies like GoPro have not let their guard down and continue to develop new models that, in the case of the North Americans, they already seem ready to land on the market imminently. Basically because if we pay attention to the leak that concerns us today, we see that they already have enough outlined how that Hero 9 model will be that will bring an important novelty. Small, but very useful for those who like to record themselves.

Ideal for Vlogs and other formats

One of the problems these action cameras faced is that it is very difficult to record correctly when we are making a Vlog in which we appear speaking to the target. With this future GoPro Hero 9 it seems that things will be simpler since we will have a small screen on the front that will allow us to quickly see if the framing is correct and we see it well.

GoPro Hero 9 with screen on the front. WinFuture

It is not the first time that GoPro has installed a screen there, its Max model already had it, but yes It is the first in which a device from the Hero range installs it as standard. Something that, as we say, will be liked by the most active in those documentary formats where the protagonist does not stop looking at the camera and talking non-stop. As we say, it will serve more as a simple reference than as a place to enjoy the content, or review it, so the main panel that we will have in the rear area of ​​the camera does not stop losing importance.

GoPro Hero 9. WinFuture

Now it just remains to be seen what will be the launch price of this new GoPro Hero 9, a model that is not placed in the highest segment of the North American catalog but that the simple fact of adding a new screen could increase its price a few euros compared to previous devices. Of course, what there seems to be no doubt is that this new generation will hit stores in the coming weeks, thus fulfilling a company tradition that does not leave a single year without important news.

