A new inquiry into the body’s infant death has been welcomed

A well-known Gael who found the body of a child 47 years ago has welcomed a new inquiry into the case.

Uinsionne Mac Dubhghaill, a lecturer in communications at Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge in Connemara, found the body of the child, Noleen Murphy, in Dún Laoghaire in 1973, when he was 11 years old.

In a statement to Tuairisc.ie, Mac Dubhghaill said he expected the new inquiry to have a “result”.

“I am thinking today of the young girl who gave birth to a child many years ago and who suffered all her life as a result of the brutal murder of that child. I hope that she will eventually find solace and peace of mind, ”he said.

Following the launch of a new inquiry, the Gardaí are further appealing to the public to provide any information relevant to the case.

MacDougall had previously described the impact of the incident on his life for many years to come.

Mac Dubhghaill and his friend found the child’s body in a green plastic bag in a car park lane in Dún Laoghaire.

A post-mortem examination of Noleen Murphy’s body found that she had been stabbed with a knitting pin forty times in just one day.

The child’s mother, Cynthia Owen, who was 11 at the time of her child’s birth, is urging people to come forward if they have any information about the story. She said she believes there are people with information that would help with the inquiry.

The first Garda investigation failed in 1973. It is understood that no DNA sample was collected and evidence was lost and the inquiry was closed after several weeks.