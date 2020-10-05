Health

A new letter in Science intensifies the controversy about the transmission of the coronavirus: the “evidence is overwhelming”, but they are unable to agree

By Brian Adam
“There are overwhelming evidence that inhaling SARS-CoV-2 represents one and five other colleagues have just published in the prestigious journal Science.

For months, the toughest scientific controversy of the pandemic it has been about how the virus is transmitted and the implications this has on our efforts to combat it. Scientists who believe that the, “this size is more effective in understanding aerodynamic behavior, inhaled capacity and the effectiveness of interventions.”

Why? Mainly, because while virus droplets larger than 100 microns usually fall to the ground in seconds, so that physical distancing reduces exposure to them, viruses capable of being transmitted in aerosol sprays (less than 100 micrometers) can remain suspended in the air for much longer.

That is, they can travel much more than two meters of the safety distance. “You are much more likely to inhale aerosols than a drop“Explain the authors and call for more attention to be paid to protection against airborne transmission. This involves emphasizing the need to move as many activities as possible to the open air, improve the air in the enclosing spaces through ventilation and increase the quality of masks in high-risk workers.

A battle that leads nowhere

Even before the letter was made public, the noise around it has been enormous. Each side has interpreted it as their own victory. However, there is a message in the text that we must not ignore. It is time to “harmonize the terms of the debate” and defuse the controversy using the available data. Having dozens of top-notch scientists facing off helps no one and less in the middle of a pandemic.

What the letter reveals is that, in reality, the two groups are unable to agree even on the terms of the discussion. And that is something that we must change if we want to learn something from the loss of prestige that many scientific institutions have suffered since the beginning of the epidemic.

