A new look and three intimate tattoos: Danna Paola thus closes one of her best years

2020 was one of the most prolific years for Danna Paola. The singer played the horns of the moon thanks to her music despite the confinement and the various restrictions implemented by the pandemic, so He took advantage of these last days of this cathartic season to make three new designs on his body and change his look again.

“You will be unforgettable 2020”, expressed a few days ago the protagonist of Elite to remember all the changes and challenges that he faced during this year and that changed his life in one fell swoop, like the rest of the world.

After this publication, the famous Mexican shared the two designs that were made in honor of the year that ends this week and the one that It was held in the company of two of his closest people: his mother and sister.

Danna Paola made it clear that in this 2020 she had no choice but to adapt, grow and flourish, so from now on the word “Fiorire” appears in her hand and explained: “It only remains to flourish from the soul …”

On one of her wrists it was recorded XX, also in honor of this year in which he achieved more than one triumph thanks to his music and songs like Sodium, Don’t dance alone, Nothing or Alone.

But the design that attracted the most attention was the one made next to his mother and sister. The three women made the infinity symbol and a heart in different places on their body.

While Danna Paola got this loving design tattooed on the upper part of her back, her sister has it behind her ear and their mother on her clavicle.

These three new designs are in addition to those that the famous one already boasted on her body, such as the crown that was made in honor of her remembered Elite character, Lucrecia; the kiss on one of her shoulders, the phrase on the back and the flowers on her wrist.

It also made a new change to its already versatile look. With a lighter shade in her hair, Danna Paola was seen clearer than ever and below the shoulder.

“If you don’t change, you become extinct; if you don’t risk, you don’t win; if you don’t fail, you don’t learn; if you don’t love, you don’t live ”, The 25-year-old wrote on her Instagram account.

This is not the first time that Danna Paola has radically changed her appearance during confinement, what he did frequently by launching a song or recording a music video.

Whether with loose or collected hair, with extensions or wig, The singer has surprised her followers with her changes in appearance.

At the beginning of confinement, he appeared with shoulder-length brown hair. This was the image he presented after concluding his participation in the Netflix series, Elite.

One of the big changes for Danna Paola was when introduced his alter ego, whom she showed off with very short and dark hair.

Days after He reappeared with long chestnut hair, which served to star in his first TikTok videos.

For video recording of TQYYA appeared with too long hair and began to show lighter tones in some strands.

His long melana obtained a less strong tone when he launched the famous collaboration with Sebastián Yatra, in Don’t dance alone.

In an interview with Infobae Mexico, Danna Paola herself explained why she took so much risk this year with her image: “I am a person who is not to say that I am bored, but I am hyperactive, so when I am at home and try to do different things, create looks for the videos, it was a crazy quarantine and it has turned out very well. As well Being able to change and take risks in terms of image excites me a lot, I love to change, I am very passionate about fashion and we are doing incredible things ”.

