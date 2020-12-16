A new manufacturer joins the 4K Smart TV with Android TV in Spain

Tech NewsCommunication

panasonic android tv

The market for Smart tv It is one of the most competitive in terms of operating system. Many manufacturers start out using Android TV and then they choose to create their operating system, as Philips has done. However, Panasonic has gone the other way, and now has launched new Smart TV models with Android TV.

Thus, Panasonic has announced the arrival in Europe of two models of televisions with Android: the series HX700E and HX710E. The first is already available on its website in Spain for purchase, with three different models of 43, 50 and 55 inches. The second should be available in the next few weeks as well.

Panasonic bets on Android TV in its new Smart TVs

The 700E series features the models TX-43HX700E, TX-50HX700E and TX-55HX700E. All three offer the same benefits, where the only differences are found in the physical size of the screens and in their own weight as a consequence. On the web we also find a 65-inch model, which strangely does not have a file to know its technical characteristics. What we do know are the prices of these models, since the manufacturer announced them last September:

  • TX-43HX700E: 550 euros
  • TX-50HX700E: 600 euros
  • TX-55HX700E: 700 euros
  • TX-65HX700E: 950 euros

They all feature 4K resolution and support for HDR Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10 standards. It has a sound power of 20 W, divided into two speakers of 10 W each. The rest of the functionalities are what we can expect in a television of this type, with DVB-T2, DVB-S2, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth, HDMI 2.0, and compatibility with VESA supports.

Panasonic’s operating system does not have Disney + or HBO

As we can see, it seems that Panasonic has decided to put aside its operating system to enhance one of the functions that users demand the most when buying a television, and that is to have an operating system with all possible apps. Android TV offers this, being able to enjoy from Netflix in 4K to Kodi even to watch local content.

Until now, Panasonic used its own operating system My Home Screen in your version 5.0 launched at the beginning of the year. The problem is that this system is very limited in terms of apps, having the right and necessary ones as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, DAZN or Rakuten, and leaving aside other important for users, such as Disney + or HBO.

The launch of the new 700E and 710E with Android TV does not mean that they will abandon their operating system, but that they will follow a strategy similar to that of Philips with Saphii, which has models with its operating system and Android TV. The company announced late last year its intention to launch Smart TV with Android TV, and will treat this launch as an experiment. If sales skyrocket, they will likely decide to implement it in more models going forward.

 

