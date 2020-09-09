Tech NewsReviewsScience

A new obstacle to quantum computers, and it's everywhere

By Brian Adam
A new obstacle to quantum computers, and it's everywhereMaintain i qubits stable, the equivalent of bits for traditional computing, is the first and fundamental challenge to be overcome in order to finally develop quantum computers. Now scientists have found another difficulty to overcome: natural radiation.

Natural or background radiation comes from all kinds of sources, both natural and artificial. Cosmic rays, for example, contribute to radiation, as do concrete buildings. It is around us and in every moment, so it poses a threat to the development of futures quantum computers.

After a series of experiments that altered the characteristics of the background radiation around qubits, the researchers were able to establish that this background pushes these quantum states out of equilibrium and does not allow them to function properly.

Our study is the first to clearly show that even a low level of ionizing radiation in the environment degrades the performance of superconducting qubits, ” says physicist John Orrell, of the Pacific Northwest National Lanoratory (PNNL). “These findings suggest that radiation shielding is required to achieve long sought-after performance in quantum computers with this design. “

Radiation is not the only, or the most significant, danger to the stability of qubits (technically known as consistency), but a lot of effects, from temperature fluctuations to electromagnetic fields, can break the magic of qubits.

In any case, if we want to make the quantum computers, natural radiation is a difficulty that we must face and overcome.

After experiencing problems with the consistency of qubits in superconductors, the team decided to investigate natural radiation. “The radiation broke a pair of electrons (Cooper couple) which carries electric current without resistance in superconductors, “ explains Brent VanDevender, of PNNL. “The resistance of these electrons destroys the state of the qubits “.

Traditional computers can be ruined by the same problems that plague quentastic ones, but qubits are much more delicate and sensitive. One of the reasons we don’t have a true full-scale quantum computer is that no one can keep qubits stable for more than a few milliseconds. A problem, however, may not exist for these qubits at room temperature.

Virtually quantum computers, with this equipment, are not feasible if we do not address the problem of radiation, ” says VanDevender. “Without any mitigation, the radiation will limit the coherence time of superconducting qubits to a few millisecodes, insufficient for realistic quantum computing. “

According to Neven’s law, quantum computers are about to arrive and, for every difficulty that arises, a new step forward is being taken by scientists.

