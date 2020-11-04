A new price hike is coming for Netflix subscriptions

Netflix seems to have taken a liking to touching prices every so often because just two years ago, In January 2019, North Americans already changed the cost of their subscriptions upwards. First in the US and later in the rest of the countries they reach, where they also raised these rates by an average of one euro in each of the three subscriptions they touched.

Now, from the platform they have announced that, at least in the US, prices will rise again by an amount similar to that carried out in 2019 so it is to be expected that, in just a few days, we will also learn that the plans we are paying for in Spain will be increased in the same proportion.

The basic plan is not touched

In the case of the US, Netflix applies the same rule of three again with that average increase of one dollar. And it is so because the basic plan does not move from its current price, so it remains at $ 9 (7.99 euros in Spain), while the standard and premium both grow together for the previous one. Specifically, one and two dollars to stand at 14 and 18, respectively (11.99 and 15.99 euros in Spain).

It is obvious that The first reason we find to justify such a rise is the uncontrolled production policy of the platform, that does not stop investing in many countries of the world to increase month by month the catalog (already extensive in itself) that we have in the Netflix app. So much so that its chief executive officer, Reed Hastings, has openly said that his goal is “Having so many visits that you know that when you come to Netflix you can go from one hit to another and never have to think about any of those other services.” In clear reference to the cohort of alternatives that have proliferated in the market in recent times, such as HBO, Disney +, Prime Video, Apple TV +, etc.

It should be remembered that between the rise in January 2019 and the one that (seems) now, the premium plan, which allows you to view content on four screens at the same time and with 4K quality, has gone up four dollars, which is almost 29% more than the price that was paid in 2018. Behind, could be the intention of Netflix to expose all those communities of friends and family who share these accounts for a small price and that, as these increases are happening, the same they begin to be less and less profitable. Or not?