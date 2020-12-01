A new report will reveal whether the approach of the leading Irish language organizations – Chambers – is working

This is the second review report on the Irish language voluntary sector in the last few years, but the first has never been published.

Foras na Gaeilge hopes that the review of the six leading Irish language organizations for over two years will end “in the new year”.

Liam Cunningham, owner of the education consultancy, ROS, is preparing the report for the Institute on the lead organizations.

This is the second review report on the Irish language voluntary sector in the last few years, but the first has never been published.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said this week that Liam Cunningham’s report would reveal “the success of the approach” introduced in the Irish language sector over six years ago.

The system of leading organizations in the Irish language voluntary sector was introduced in July 2014.

Under the new system, the number of Irish language organizations receiving core funding from the Institute was reduced from 19 to six – Conradh na Gaeilge, Oireachtas na Gaeilge, Gael Linn, Cumann na bhFiann, Gaeloideachas and Glór na nGael.

Last year, the lead organizations claimed that the Institute had made a “unilateral” decision regarding the first review report, a report by the Language Planning Services company.

The lead organizations issued a joint statement, quite unusually, criticizing Foras na Gaeilge for making the “partnership” “worthless”.

The six lead organizations threatened to withdraw from the review process if Foras na Gaeilge did not provide them with a copy of the report made by the language planning consultant, Colm Ó Cinnseala.

Tuairisc.ie understands that the lead organizations never received a copy of that report, but a compromise has been reached and the organizations are co – operating with ROS, which is producing the second report.

In response to a Dáil question, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said this week that the review of the organizations was expected to be completed “in the new year”.

The Minister of State said that the “plans, goals, functions and outcomes of the leading organizations in the major areas of work assigned to them” were being reviewed.