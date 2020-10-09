Latest newsTech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

A new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold S will have a 360-degree hinge

By Abraham
Abraham

We have been hearing rumors for some time that Samsung plans to launch a more affordable folding smartphone than the current ones. Now new information has appeared about this device, which will be called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold S. The new folding smartphone will have a 360-degree hinge, similar to the one used in the Microsoft Surface Duo, which will allow the device to fold up. in and out. This will make it easier to watch videos when the smartphone is placed in ‘tent’ mode. The new Galaxy Z Fold S will have a single flexible OLED screen, instead of the two separate 5.6 ″ screens that the Microsoft Surface Duo has. The other side of the device will be glass, although it is unclear if it will also feature an auxiliary screen like the one on the Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold S is expected to be released sometime in 2021.

