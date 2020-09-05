Tech News

A new study narrows the search for intelligent life in the Milky Way

By Brian Adam
A new study narrows the search for intelligent life in the Milky Way
A New Study Narrows The Search For Intelligent Life In

A new study narrows the search for intelligent life in the Milky Way

The search for extraterrestrial life is alive more than ever and, with the advancement of technology, it will become easier and easier to scan our galaxy. In fact, a team from the University of Manchester has discovered an analytical breakthrough that could significantly improve our chances of finding existence in the Milky Way.

The team vastly expanded their search for extraterrestrial life from 1,400 stars to 280,000, increasing the number of stars analyzed by a factor of more than 200. The result suggests that less than 0.04% of star systems have the potential to host advanced civilizations with radio technology equivalent to or slightly more advanced than humans of our time.

In addition to improving limits for nearby stars, the team for the first time has set limits on more distant stars. Of course, any life form that “inhabits” the edge of our galaxy would need even more powerful transmitters to be detectable. The analysis, the researchers say, it can only identify intelligent and technically advanced civilizations who use radio waves as a form of communication: they are unable, for example, to detect “simple” life or non-technical civilizations.

Leafing through the catalog produced by the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Gaia space probe, the team of experts measured distances up to over a billion stars, the researchers recalculated the limits on the prevalence of transmitters around stars within the field of view of the radio telescope and have expanded the number of stars studied from 1,327 to 288,315.

The huge number of stars studied allowed experts to pose some of the strictest limits to date in the diffusion of possible “radio transmitters” in this region of our galaxy.

