A new t-shirt with an ‘elegant alpaca’ for the Gaeltacht is on sale

By Brian Adam
Hugh Carr from Rann a ‘Feirste drew a lot of attention to alpaca in Carrickfinn in Donegal

A new t-shirt with an 'elegant alpaca' for the Gaeltacht is on sale

Yes A new Irish language t-shirt featuring an image of a well-known alpaca from the Donegal Gaeltacht is on sale online.

Hugh Carr from Rann na Feirste drew a lot of attention to the alpaca in Carrickfinn in Donegal when he posted on social media a video of him and his friends greeting the animal and announcing ‘Goitse alpaca!’ air.

The video of the South American animal received 1o0,000 views on Tiktok and the messages also attracted many on Twitter.

A t-shirt, designed by Hugh Carr and friends, is now on sale online for € 20 and a fundraising campaign has been launched for MASI, a group that helps asylum seekers in Ireland.

Carr said he wanted “good” to come out of the “elegant alpaca” story of White Rock and that 100% of the money raised would go to the MASI pressure group which aims to end Direct Supply and expel people from Ireland.

