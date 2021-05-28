A new tool to easily delete old social media posts

As the years go by, our profiles on social networks age along with us and the publications registered there remain public as a large archive of our activity and even thoughts.

Although the content shared on networks is the sole responsibility of each one, it is legitimate from time to time to want to remove old material from these platforms. And for this task, from time to time, some alternatives that offer solutions appear and today, we will stop at a new and very complete tool.

The first steps taken in digital life usually do not come from the hand of a total awareness of all the material that is shared on the web, our footprint in the digital world.

A common case is that of adolescents of the past decade, who experienced firsthand the explosion of social networks and smartphones. Several years later, adult and professional life demands in many cases to have a digital presence as neat as possible and that is where the usefulness of resources like the one we present here comes into play.

React.dev, to remove social media posts for free

A practical, free and easy-to-use solution is Redact, a recently released application that integrates with a growing list of almost a dozen services.

With this tool, it is possible to delete photos, videos, direct messages and on Discord servers; In the case of Facebook, you can delete publications and comments, both on your own profile and on that of third parties; on Reddit you can delete messages, comments and posts; on Twitter you can delete tweets, retweets, images, videos and messages; On LinkedIn you can delete conversations and pins, as well as on Imgur, Deviantart, Pinterest and Twitch you can also perform similar tasks.

Support will soon be added to other already announced integrations with Tumblr, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Instagram, Slack, Telegram, Facebook Messenger and even Tinder.

To perform its cleaning tasks, React does not store user data or passwords, since the authentication is carried out through the APIs of each service, as in any authorized external application.

With this tool you can delete all the contents of an account or choose a specific time frame, which can be automated to repeat every certain intervals of days, months or years.

Before proceeding with the removal of content, which is irreversible, it is recommended to back up the information, following the steps discussed in the section on frequent questions of the site.

From the application, they ensure that everything is designed under friendly margins with the rules of each service involved, thus avoiding generating conditions that lead to an expulsion from any of the networks used.

The React application for computers is completely free and can be obtained in its versions for Windows, Mac and Linux. An upcoming mobile version, for iOS and Android, will offer the most basic functions of the service, with the possibility of unlocking the rest through a payment system.

You can learn more about this tool and access its download at react.dev.