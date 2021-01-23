A new type of quantum computer has been designed

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) in Switzerland have designed a new system for building quantum computers. They focused on the design of qubits, the logical elements behind quantum computers.

The qubit it is the simplest quantum system possible. The particle that makes up a qubit can only be in two states: one / zero, up / down, and so on. Schroedinger’s cat is surely the most famous qubit in history… dead or alive?

The qubits will represent a memory fragment of the famous computer quantum. Unlike traditional bits, they can only take values ​​0 and 1, a qubit can also be found in arbitrary overlaps of these two states. A bit like Schroedinger’s cat is neither alive nor dead until we “measure” it by opening the box.



The researchers suggested that the construction of a qubit will have to go through using atoms with accentuated magnetic properties, in the region of the periodic table of “Rare lands“These atoms will have to be implanted in the crystalline structure of a host material.

Each qubit will therefore correspond to one of these atoms. The spin of the nuclei of atoms will carry the information encoded inside a qubit.

The spin and the intrinsic angular momentum of a particle, and you can think (improperly) as the direction of rotation of the particle (spin up if the particle rotates counterclockwise, spin down otherwise).

The information will be transferred between qubits through laser pulses, which will affect the electron cloud of each atom. The researchers showed how this new type of qubit is activated, how it manages to exploit the quantum effect ofentaglement to teleport information instantly and how to build logic gates.

However, they remain large problems stability qubits and the risk of information loss due to external influences is still too great to think about actually building a quantum computer.

It is not the first time that a possible qubit design has been proposed, but it seems that the solution devised at the PSI opens the way to much faster computers and less prone to errors.