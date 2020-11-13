A new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 4G appears on TENAA with a 48 MPX camera and a 5,900 mAh battery

If a few days ago we saw a supposed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 5G connectivity appear on TENAA, now it is the turn of another model of the Asian brand: the Redmi Note 10 4G. One model, another one, that has been seen by the Chinese regulatory authority in charge of certifying the terminals before their launch.

And among the filtered characteristics, detailed aspects as interesting as the measurements, the Used RAM and storage capacity, as well as the speed of one of its processors or the megapixels of the camera. At this point, we are going to see what this new Xiaomi terminal can bring us.

The supposed Redmi Note 10

Thanks to the TENAA certification and in the absence of knowing if it is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or it may be a Redmi 10, now we know more details about this phone. A model that has a different specification sheet than other terminals of the brand.

It has a front almost all screen and with the fingerprint scanner on the side. With a 6.53-inch LCD panel, only the drop-shaped camera detracts from the limelight and steals some space.

The passage through TENAA has revealed the capacity of its battery, which will be 5,900 mAh. Along with these data, it has been revealed that it will have an eight-core 2.0 GHz processor that could be part of a Helio G85 SoC.

Of the rest of the hardware, the figures refer to a RAM that comes in three options of 4, 6 or 8 GB. And the same happens with storage, as they are reflected 64, 128 and 256 GB capacities.

Measuring 162.3 x 77.2 x 9.6 millimeters and weighing 198 grams, the phone will be released in seven different colors: black, blue, white, green, purple, red, orange.

