A Nokia of the classics with WhatsApp? They have launched one for only 49 euros

Nokia’s return to the smartphone market, hand in hand with HMD and Android, occurred with a double strategy that has continued to this day. The first, to launch competitive phones in specifications and price with Android, and with a high maintenance rate thanks to its updates. The second, revive old models of the brand giving them a new look and bringing them to the new times.

Nokia 6300 4G, remake of a classic

Now the new Nokia 6300 4G has finally been released, the latest classic phone to have been remake. The original that was announced in 2007 was known for its license plates. stainless steel, which, unfortunately, has not been brought back.

Overall, it looks little or nothing like the original. However, as is logical, the new model packs significant improvements in the interior. Bill with KaiOS As an operating system, it is powered by a processor Snapdragon 210 With 512 MB RAM, the Nokia 6300 4G also features 4 GB of storage built-in, a big boost over the 2007 model’s 7.8MB internal storage. There’s also support for storage expansion (up to 32GB) via a MicroSD card slot.

The screen is 2.4 inch and the removable battery It is 1500mAh and it charges through a Micro USB port. HMD Global ensures that the battery will last up to 27 days in standby mode.

Another big update is the addition of support 4G and a Wi-Fi access point. There is a vga camera on the back with a flashlight that doubles as the camera flash. There are GPS, Bluetooth, support dual nano-SIM (select markets), FM Radio and an audio jack.

With WhatsApp and other applications included

Nokia 6300 4G with WhatsApp Nokia

The Nokia 6300 4G also comes with endless pre-installed apps, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube. Yes, you can have WhatsApp on a mobile with a numeric keypad. It also has Google Assistant for setting reminders and getting answers to questions.

Price and availability

The phone comes in light charcoal, white, and cyan green. Will be sold for 49 euros in Europe, but no news on availability at this time. We will update the post once we have more details.

