A OnePlus 9 Lite could hit the market with the Snapdragon 865

In addition to its first smartwatch with Wear OS ?, the manufacturer OnePlus It will also launch in the first half of the year that the successors of its OnePlus 8T with the upcoming OnePlus 9 series.

According to the latest leaks, OnePlus I would be planning to market at least three new models. To the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro we should add a little brother that we now know under the name of OnePlus 9 Lite. It is unknown if this model is the rumored OnePlus 9i or it is a different model.

OnePlus 9 Lite with Snapdragon 865

According to trusted sources at Android Central, the series OnePlus 9 will offer three models at launch: OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with Qualcomm’s most powerful processor for 2021, the Snapdragon 888, and a OnePlus 9 Lite With the 2020 high-end processor, the Snapdragon 865.

In this way, the OnePlus 9 Lite It would be the fourth mobile of the company to repeat the Snapdragon 865 after the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T. It also seems that the new OnePlus 9 would repeat the 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In addition, they seem to have three rear cameras.

He OnePlus 9 Lite It could be the new budget high-end from OnePlus whose price could be below € 600, which is the price that the OnePlus 8T currently has. Its official announcement is expected in the first quarter of the year.

Via | Android Central